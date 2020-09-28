Render large amounts of data in a HTML table in React

Checkout window-table.netlify.com for getting started, API docs, examples and guides.

Check a simpler Demo and the corresponding editable code-sandbox

Support us by pressing the star button.

Introduction

This is a light-weight, powerful implementation of a virtualized table, based off react-window . Why Window Table?

Supports HTML5 table tags

Tiny footprint - ~10kB

Easy to customize - Custom tags, class names and what not

Alternatives

React Fluid Table, a drop in replacement for window-table with a ton of more features.

React Base Table, a library which also offers a ton more features, with a slightly different API.

Looking for contributions

I, the author of this library, have been unable to provide support for the issues opened in the library in the past few months. Contributions highly appreciated.