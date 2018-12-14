Window Scroll Manager

Small library that broadcasts more performant window-scroll events.

Demo

Changelog

What is this?

Listening to window onscroll event is very expensive and ineffective, so this library tries to get better performance out of it.

Implementation is simple - it listens to window scroll event, but broadcasts custom window-scroll event once one per requestAnimationFrame . By my benchmarks it behaves much better.

If your event handler is doing any repaint logic, consider doing the logic it in requestAnimationFrame .

Idea came from MDN, but I tried to take it one step further by making this singleton scroll manager. It will use passive events if browser supports them.

One note for Safari, negative scroll values will be returned as 0.

Usage

Get it from npm:

npm install window-scroll-manager

Import it and use it:

import ScrollManager from 'window-scroll-manager' const sm = new ScrollManager(); console .log(sm.getScrollPosition()); window .addEventListener( 'window-scroll' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Vertical scroll position is: ' + e.detail.scrollPositionY); console .log( 'Horizontal scroll position is: ' + e.detail.scrollPositionX); requestAnimationFrame( function ( ) { }); });

API