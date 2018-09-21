Use this module to get the global object both on server and client side. No more window is not defined errors just peace and flowers.

The code is borrowed from megawac/underscore@365311c.

Advantages:

You can easily mock it by mockery or proxyquire in your tests

It's really useful in case of universal (or isomorphic) code, for example, when you'd like to render a React component both on client and server side

Install

$ npm i window-or-global

Usage

import root from 'window-or-global'

React example

components/my-component.jsx:

import React, { Component } from 'react' import root from 'window-or-global' class MyComponent extends Component { componentDidMount() { root.addEventListener( ) } componentWillUnmount() { root.removeEventListener( ) } render() {} }

Unit-testing example

You can find a complete test example here. The test passes of course, just type

$ npm test

in your terminal.

License

MIT © Purpose Industries