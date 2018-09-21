openbase logo
window-or-global

by purposeindustries
1.0.1 (see all)

Use either the window object in the browser or the global object in node.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

110K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

window-or-global

Use this module to get the global object both on server and client side. No more window is not defined errors just peace and flowers.

The code is borrowed from megawac/underscore@365311c.

Advantages:

  • You can easily mock it by mockery or proxyquire in your tests
  • It's really useful in case of universal (or isomorphic) code, for example, when you'd like to render a React component both on client and server side

Install

$ npm i window-or-global

Usage

import root from 'window-or-global'

React example

components/my-component.jsx:

import React, { Component } from 'react'
// in node, you'll get the global object instead of crashing by an error
import root from 'window-or-global'

class MyComponent extends Component {

  // this method is only invoked in the browser environment
  componentDidMount() {
    root.addEventListener(/*...*/)
  }

  componentWillUnmount() {
    root.removeEventListener(/*...*/)
  }

  render() {}

}

// Voilà. Enjoy your universal react component! ;)
// No more 'window is not defined' errors when you render your component
// on server side.

Unit-testing example

You can find a complete test example here. The test passes of course, just type

$ npm test

in your terminal.

License

MIT © Purpose Industries

