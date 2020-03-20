Exports a
jsdomwindow object.
Exports a jsdom window object. This is useful for enabling browser modules to run in Node.js or testing browser modules in any Node.js test framework.
Requires Node.js v6 or newer, use
window@3 to support older Node.js versions.
npm install --save window
Or if you're just using for testing you'll probably want:
npm install --save-dev window
const Window = require('window');
const window = new Window();
const div = window.document.createElement('div');
// HTMLDivElement
div instanceof window.HTMLElement
// true
Because
window is just a normal JavaScript object it can be used more efficiently with object destructuring.
const { document } = new Window();
document.body.innerHTML = '<div class="foo">Hi!</div>';
document.body.querySelector('.foo').textContent;
// "Hi!"
You can also pass a jsdom config object that will be passed along to the underlying jsdom instance.
const jsdomConfig = { userAgent: 'Custom UA' };
const window = new Window(jsdomConfig);
window.navigator.userAgent;
// "Custom UA"
You can use a really simple pattern to enable your browser modules to run in Node.js. Just allow a window object to be passed in to your module and prepend any references to browser globals with
win. Set
win to the passed in window object if it exists, otherwise fallback to global
window.
function createTitle(text, win) {
win = win || (typeof window === 'undefined' ? undefined : window);
const title = win.document.createElement('h1');
title.innerHTML = text;
return title;
};
module.exports = createTitle;
Browser usage:
createTitle('Hi');
// <h1>Hi</h1>
Node.js usage:
const window = new Window();
createTitle('Hi', window);
// <h1>Hi</h1>
Obviously you don't need to follow this exact pattern, maybe you already have an options object and you only need
document not the entire window object:
function createTitle(text, opts = {}) {
const doc = opts.document || window.document;
const title = doc.createElement('h1');
...
You can see an example of this pattern in
lukechilds/create-node. Specifically src/create-node.js and test/unit.js.
Sometimes you may have dependencies that you can't pass a window object to. In that scenario you can alternatively use
browser-env which will simulate a global browser environment.
