window

Exports a jsdom window object.

Exports a jsdom window object. This is useful for enabling browser modules to run in Node.js or testing browser modules in any Node.js test framework.

Requires Node.js v6 or newer, use window@3 to support older Node.js versions.

Install

npm install --save window

Or if you're just using for testing you'll probably want:

npm install --save-dev window

Usage

const Window = require ( 'window' ); const window = new Window(); const div = window .document.createElement( 'div' ); div instanceof window .HTMLElement

Because window is just a normal JavaScript object it can be used more efficiently with object destructuring.

const { document } = new Window(); document .body.innerHTML = '<div class="foo">Hi!</div>' ; document .body.querySelector( '.foo' ).textContent;

Config

You can also pass a jsdom config object that will be passed along to the underlying jsdom instance.

const jsdomConfig = { userAgent : 'Custom UA' }; const window = new Window(jsdomConfig); window .navigator.userAgent;

Universal Testing Pattern

You can use a really simple pattern to enable your browser modules to run in Node.js. Just allow a window object to be passed in to your module and prepend any references to browser globals with win . Set win to the passed in window object if it exists, otherwise fallback to global window .

function createTitle ( text, win ) { win = win || ( typeof window === 'undefined' ? undefined : window ); const title = win.document.createElement( 'h1' ); title.innerHTML = text; return title; }; module .exports = createTitle;

Browser usage:

createTitle( 'Hi' );

Node.js usage:

const window = new Window(); createTitle( 'Hi' , window );

Obviously you don't need to follow this exact pattern, maybe you already have an options object and you only need document not the entire window object:

function createTitle ( text, opts = {} ) { const doc = opts.document || window .document; const title = doc.createElement( 'h1' ); ...

You can see an example of this pattern in lukechilds/create-node . Specifically src/create-node.js and test/unit.js.

What about dependencies?

Sometimes you may have dependencies that you can't pass a window object to. In that scenario you can alternatively use browser-env which will simulate a global browser environment.

License

MIT © Luke Childs