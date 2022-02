windosu - sudo for Windows that just works.

Install it:

npm install -g windosu

Use it:

sudo make me -a -sandwich

You may need to add %appdata%

pm to path.

Use it in your programs

require ( 'windosu' ) .exec( "some-command some args" )

What's this .latte stuff?

windosu is written in Latte, a delicious superset of JavaScript. Check it out here: https://github.com/tehsenaus/latte-js