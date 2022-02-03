

Next generation utility-first CSS framework.

If you are already familiar with Tailwind CSS, think about Windi CSS as an on-demanded alternative to Tailwind, which provides faster load times, fully compatible with Tailwind v2.0 and with a bunch of additional cool features.

Why Windi CSS? 🤔

A quote from the author should illustrate his motivation to create Windi CSS:

When my project became larger and there were about dozens of components, the initial compilation time reached 3s, and hot updates took more than 1s with Tailwind CSS. - @voorjaar

By scanning your HTML and CSS and generating utilities on demand, Windi CSS is able to provide faster load times and a speedy HMR in development, and does not require purging in production.

Read more about it in the Introduction.

Integrations

Windi CSS provides first-class integrations for your favorite tools, select yours and get started.

Frameworks Package Version CLI Built-in VSCode Extension windicss-intellisense Vite vite-plugin-windicss Rollup rollup-plugin-windicss Webpack windicss-webpack-plugin Nuxt nuxt-windicss Svelte svelte-windicss-preprocess StencilJS stencil-windicssCommunity

Plugins 🛠

Check out plugins available for windicss.

Documentation 📖

Check the documentation website.

Discussions

We’re using GitHub Discussions as a place to connect with other members of our community. You are free to ask questions and share ideas, so enjoy yourself.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to windicss, please read our contributing docs before submitting a pull request.

Backers

License

Distributed under the MIT License.