Features

🧩 On-demand CSS utilities (Compatible with Tailwind CSS v2) and preflights

🍃 Load configurations from tailwind.config.js

🤝 Framework-agnostic: Vue CLI, Nuxt, Next, UmiJS, etc!

📄 Use directives in any CSS (SCSS, LESS, etc) @apply , @variants , @screen , @layer , theme() ,

, , , , , 🎳 Support Utility Groups - e.g. bg-gray-200 hover:(bg-gray-100 text-red-300)

New Features in v3.0

Enabled it by

export default { attributify: true }

And use them as you would like:

< button bg = "blue-400 hover:blue-500 dark:blue-500 dark:hover:blue-600" text = "sm white" font = "mono light" p = "y-2 x-4" border = "2 rounded blue-200" > Button </ button >

export default { alias: { 'hstack' : 'flex items-center' , 'vstack' : 'flex flex-col' , 'icon' : 'w-6 h-6 fill-current' , 'app' : 'text-red' , 'app-border' : 'border-gray-200 dark:border-dark-300' , }, }

