windicss-webpack-plugin

by windicss
1.6.5 (see all)

🍃 Windi CSS for webpack ⚡

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

windicss-webpack-plugin

:leaves: Windi CSS for webpack️
Next generation utility-first CSS framework.


Status: Stable - v4 coming soon
Made possible by my Sponsor Program 💖
Follow me @harlan_zw 🐦

Features

  • 🧩 On-demand CSS utilities (Compatible with Tailwind CSS v2) and preflights
  • 🍃 Load configurations from tailwind.config.js
  • 🤝 Framework-agnostic: Vue CLI, Nuxt, Next, UmiJS, etc!
  • 📄 Use directives in any CSS (SCSS, LESS, etc) @apply, @variants, @screen, @layer, theme(),
  • 🎳 Support Utility Groups - e.g. bg-gray-200 hover:(bg-gray-100 text-red-300)

Documentation

Read the documentation for more details.

New Features in v3.0

Attributify Mode

Enabled it by

// windi.config.ts
export default {
  attributify: true
}

And use them as you would like:

<button 
  bg="blue-400 hover:blue-500 dark:blue-500 dark:hover:blue-600"
  text="sm white"
  font="mono light"
  p="y-2 x-4"
  border="2 rounded blue-200"
>
  Button
</button>

Alias Config

// windi.config.ts
export default {
  alias: {
    'hstack': 'flex items-center',
    'vstack': 'flex flex-col',
    'icon': 'w-6 h-6 fill-current',
    'app': 'text-red',
    'app-border': 'border-gray-200 dark:border-dark-300',
  },
}

Sponsors

License

MIT License © 2022 - Present Harlan Wilton

