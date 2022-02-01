:leaves: Windi CSS for webpack️
Next generation utility-first CSS framework.
|
Status: Stable - v4 coming soon
tailwind.config.js
@apply,
@variants,
@screen,
@layer,
theme(),
bg-gray-200 hover:(bg-gray-100 text-red-300)
Read the documentation for more details.
Enabled it by
// windi.config.ts
export default {
attributify: true
}
And use them as you would like:
<button
bg="blue-400 hover:blue-500 dark:blue-500 dark:hover:blue-600"
text="sm white"
font="mono light"
p="y-2 x-4"
border="2 rounded blue-200"
>
Button
</button>
// windi.config.ts
export default {
alias: {
'hstack': 'flex items-center',
'vstack': 'flex flex-col',
'icon': 'w-6 h-6 fill-current',
'app': 'text-red',
'app-border': 'border-gray-200 dark:border-dark-300',
},
}
MIT License © 2022 - Present Harlan Wilton