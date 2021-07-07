Enables Windi CSS for any site with one-line code without any build tools - Windi CSS on the browser runtime.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/windicss-runtime-dom" > </ script >

And start playing!

Idea credit to @alexanderniebuhr 🙌

Prevent FOUC

To prevent FOUC (flash of unstyled content), you can update the following line to your <body> tag.

< body class = "block" hidden >

Configurations

< script > window .windicssRuntimeOptions = { preflight : true , extractInitial : true , mockClasses : false , config : {} } </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/windicss-runtime-dom" > </ script >

Refer to src/index.ts for more details.

Notes

This is an Experimental project what ships the Windi CSS compiler to the client-side. It utilizes MutationObserver to watch the changes for the entire dom, and injects the style to the <head> . This might have a certain impact on the client-side performance, please consider using build tools instead of this if the production performance is something you need to consider. That said, it still works great and out-of-box for the scenarios that you want to focus more on content and styling without complex setups.

And for a faster/lighter solution, you may want to check out twind/shim.

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu