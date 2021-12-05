An analyser tool for Windi CSS. Browse your utilities usages, have an overview of your design system, identify "bad practices", and more!
Run the following command under your project root
npx windicss-analysis
The analysis report will be available at http://localhost:8113/
Or you can install locally to reuse the same version of your local
windicss module
npm i -D windicss-analysis
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"analysis": "windicss-analysis"
}
}
From v0.8.0 of Windi CSS Intellisense, it has this analyser built-in.
Windi CSS: Run & Open Analysis
You can have a preview the analysing report of the analyser itself
You can genreate your own report and host it statically by running the following command
npx windicss-analysis --html dist
You will need to configure the
extract.include options in
windi.config.js instead of your framework's configurations file so it can be understood by the analyzer so as other intergations support. For example
// windi.config.js
import { defineConfig } from 'windicss/helpers'
import colors from 'windicss/colors'
export default defineConfig({
extract: {
include: [
'src/**/*.{vue,jsx,tsx,svelte}',
'shared/**/*.{vue,ts}',
],
},
})
Yes. You can get the raw json file via the CLI
npx windicss-analysis --json report.json
and process it as you need.
You can also have type support for it via:
import type { AnalysisReport } from 'windicss-analysis'
import rawReport from './report.json'
const report = rawReport as AnalysisReport
Yes. Just like a normal Node package:
import { startServer } from 'windicss-analysis'
startServer({ /*...* / })
Check out the type decrations for more APIs avaliable.
MIT