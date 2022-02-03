openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

windicss

by windicss
3.2.1 (see all)

Next generation utility-first CSS framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.8K

GitHub Stars

4.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/54
Read All Reviews
ricardov03
Zachiah

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Windi CSS Logo
 Windi CSS

Npm Version Total Downloads Build Status Coverage
Discord Chat

Next generation utility-first CSS framework.

If you are already familiar with Tailwind CSS, think about Windi CSS as an on-demanded alternative to Tailwind, which provides faster load times, fully compatible with Tailwind v2.0 and with a bunch of additional cool features.

Why Windi CSS? 🤔

A quote from the author should illustrate his motivation to create Windi CSS:

When my project became larger and there were about dozens of components, the initial compilation time reached 3s, and hot updates took more than 1s with Tailwind CSS. - @voorjaar

By scanning your HTML and CSS and generating utilities on demand, Windi CSS is able to provide faster load times and a speedy HMR in development, and does not require purging in production.

Read more about it in the Introduction.

Integrations

Windi CSS provides first-class integrations for your favorite tools, select yours and get started.

FrameworksPackageVersion
CLIBuilt-in
VSCode Extensionwindicss-intellisense
Vitevite-plugin-windicss
Rolluprollup-plugin-windicss
Webpackwindicss-webpack-plugin
Nuxtnuxt-windicss
Sveltesvelte-windicss-preprocess
StencilJSstencil-windicssCommunity

Plugins 🛠

Check out plugins available for windicss.

Documentation 📖

Check the documentation website.

Discussions

We’re using GitHub Discussions as a place to connect with other members of our community. You are free to ask questions and share ideas, so enjoy yourself.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to windicss, please read our contributing docs before submitting a pull request.

Sponsors

Backers

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

I think Windi was the real creator of the idea behind the Tailwind JIT. This framework started a big discussion about the owner of the idea just because Tailwind created the Utility Framework concept first. The truth is both had the reason at some point, but they don't communicate right at the beginning. I would love to see Windi CSS and Tailwind working together but that problem separates both paths. Today Windi continues growing as an alternative to Tailwind.

0
Zachiah19 Ratings26 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

WindiCSS is definitely my css framework of choice. Pared with svelte I can develop ui very quickly compared to writing my own styles or trying to use a different framework. WindiCSS is extremely performant and that makes things move along quicker as well!

0
lihai中国-浙江52 Ratings0 Reviews
疯狂coding
1 month ago
Evgeny ZakharovRussia107 Ratings45 Reviews
Front-end developer (React.js)
2 months ago
Mohamed NesredinEthiopia16 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial