A plugin for Leaflet to add visualisation overlay of wind direction, wind velocity, and temperature. To use this plugin, you will need to run your own wind-js-server instance. The data is 1 degree, 6 hourly data from NOAA.

leaflet-velocity released

Consider using leaflet-velocity instead of wind-js-leaflet , as it is more flexible and up to date.

v2 Breaking Changes

Now supports both leaflet version 0.7.7 and 1.0.3 . However this update brings one breaking change - how you initialise the plugin.

v1 way to init:

WindJSLeaflet({ options : 'here' });

v2 way to init:

WindJSLeaflet.init({ options : 'here' });

Install

Basic

Download zip and include dist/wind-js-leaflet.js and dist/wind-js-leaflet.css files using resource tags.

npm

npm install wind-js-leaflet

Use

Demo use here: http://danwild.github.io/wind-js-leaflet/

Dependencies

Prior to loading wind-js-leaflet , you need to load:

Options

localMode: true map : map, layerControl : layerControl, useNearest : false , timeISO : null , nearestDaysLimit : 7 , displayValues : true , displayOptions : { displayPosition : 'bottomleft' , displayEmptyString : 'No wind data' }, overlayName : 'wind' , pingUrl : 'http://localhost:7000/alive' , latestUrl : 'http://localhost:7000/latest' , nearestUrl : 'http://localhost:7000/nearest' , errorCallback : handleError

Reference

wind-js-leaflet is possible because of things like:

License

MIT License (MIT)