openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wjl

wind-js-leaflet

by Dan Wild
2.0.5 (see all)

Leaflet plugin to add visualisation overlay for wind direction, velocity, and temperature

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wind-js-leaflet NPM version

A plugin for Leaflet to add visualisation overlay of wind direction, wind velocity, and temperature. To use this plugin, you will need to run your own wind-js-server instance. The data is 1 degree, 6 hourly data from NOAA.

leaflet-velocity released

Consider using leaflet-velocity instead of wind-js-leaflet, as it is more flexible and up to date.

v2 Breaking Changes

Now supports both leaflet version 0.7.7 and 1.0.3. However this update brings one breaking change - how you initialise the plugin.

v1 way to init: 

WindJSLeaflet({ options: 'here' });

v2 way to init: 

WindJSLeaflet.init({ options: 'here' });

Screenshot

Install

Basic

Download zip and include dist/wind-js-leaflet.js and dist/wind-js-leaflet.css files using resource tags.

npm

npm install wind-js-leaflet

Use

Demo use here: http://danwild.github.io/wind-js-leaflet/

Dependencies

Prior to loading wind-js-leaflet, you need to load:

Options

localMode: true                                 // use a local data file to test before hitting a real wind-js-server
map: map,                                       // ref to your leaflet Map
layerControl: layerControl,                     // ref to your leaflet layer control
useNearest: false,                              // get nearest data to your ISO time string
timeISO: null,                                  // your ISO time string, falls back to current time (can also use WindJsLeaflet.setTime(time))
nearestDaysLimit: 7,                            // the maximum range (±) to look for data 
displayValues: true,                            // whether or not to add a mouseover control to display values
displayOptions: {
   displayPosition: 'bottomleft',               // leaflet control position
   displayEmptyString: 'No wind data'           // what to display in mouseover control when no data
},
overlayName: 'wind',                            // string to display for the overlay in your layer control
pingUrl: 'http://localhost:7000/alive',        // url to check service availability
latestUrl: 'http://localhost:7000/latest',     // url to get latest data with no required params   
nearestUrl: 'http://localhost:7000/nearest',   // url to get data nearest a specified time ISO
errorCallback: handleError                      // callback function to get called on error

Reference

wind-js-leaflet is possible because of things like:

License

MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial