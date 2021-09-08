a openlayers | bmap | amap | maptalks | mapbox-gl | leaflet extension to show wind field。

介绍

wind-layer 设计之初是来源于 earth cambecc 的一个气象数据的展示，他使用了流体场的方式去展示了全球的风速和风向富有很强的 表现力, 这个插件的很多核心代码也是来源于此。

目前最新版本为 v1.0.0 体验版，在 1.0 版本之前，在设计之初考虑的只有 openlayers 一个地图引擎的支持，所以统一使用的是一个 package 进行管理；这在后续去添加其他地图扩展库存在很多不便，所以在 1.0 版本之后对仓库进行了拆分，抽离了核心支持库和其他扩展库。

抽离了粒子 Field 和向量 Vector 计算代码，便于进行扩展计算, 例如使用 webworker 或者 gpu.js 加速。

易于配置粒子数量，原始 windy.js 只能给定一个系数，会根据地图元素的大小进行计算粒子数量；现在可以支持系数方式和固定粒子数量以及回调函数的的三种方式。

颜色配置支持三种方式： String：固定颜色值 Function: 通过回调函数的风速值设定颜色（但是会有一定的性能损失） String[]: 按照风速值范围等间隔渲染，无法做到精确匹配对应值的颜色。

线条宽度支持动态设置。

抽离了核心渲染库，便于扩展到其他地图渲染库。

其中的大部分代码来自于 webgl-wind 和 windgl, 并且目前只针对 mapbox 和 maptalks 做了相关适配, 相关示例请查看mapbox和maptalks。 其所使用的数据为单通道或者双通道图片，需要对原始grib做预处理。

示例图片

扩展包

安装

使用 npm 或 yarn 安装

::: tip 我们推荐使用 npm 或 yarn 的方式进行开发， 不仅可在开发环境轻松调试，也可放心地在生产环境打包部署使用， 享受整个生态圈和工具链带来的诸多好处。 :::

相关插件：

npm install wind-core npm install wind-gl-core npm install ol-wind npm install ol5-wind npm install openlayers-wind npm install @sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind npm install amap-wind npm install bmap-wind npm install leaflet-wind npm install @sakitam-gis/mapbox-wind yarn add wind-core yarn add wind-gl-core yarn add ol-wind yarn add ol5-wind yarn add openlayers-wind yarn add @sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind yarn add amap-wind yarn add bmap-wind yarn add leaflet-wind yarn add @sakitam-gis/mapbox-wind

部分插件亦可以通过浏览器引入

在浏览器中使用 script 标签直接引入文件，并使用全局变量。

我们在仓库发布包内的 dist 目录下提供了 xxx.js 以及 xxx.min.js ；

示例

< div id = "map" class = "container" > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/maptalks/dist/maptalks.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind/dist/maptalks-wind.js" > </ script > < script > const map = new maptalks.Map( 'map' , { center : [ 113.53450137499999 , 34.44104525 ], zoom : 5 , baseLayer : new maptalks.TileLayer( 'base' , { urlTemplate : 'https://{s}.basemaps.cartocdn.com/light_all/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , subdomains : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ], }) }); fetch( './out.json' ) .then( res => res.json()) .then( res => { const windLayer = new MaptalksWind.WindLayer( 'wind' , res, { windOptions : { colorScale : [ "rgb(36,104, 180)" , "rgb(60,157, 194)" , "rgb(128,205,193 )" , "rgb(151,218,168 )" , "rgb(198,231,181)" , "rgb(238,247,217)" , "rgb(255,238,159)" , "rgb(252,217,125)" , "rgb(255,182,100)" , "rgb(252,150,75)" , "rgb(250,112,52)" , "rgb(245,64,32)" , "rgb(237,45,28)" , "rgb(220,24,32)" , "rgb(180,0,35)" ], frameRate : 16 , maxAge : 60 , globalAlpha : 0.9 , velocityScale : 1 / 30 , generateParticleOption : true , paths : () => { const zoom = map.getZoom(); return zoom * 1000 ; }, }, }); console .log(map, windLayer); map.addLayer(windLayer); }); </ script >

< template > < div class = "demo-content" > < div class = "map-warp" ref = "map" > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import 'ol/ol.css' ; import Map from 'ol/Map' ; import View from 'ol/View' ; import TileLayer from 'ol/layer/Tile' ; import { fromLonLat } from 'ol/proj' ; import OSM from 'ol/source/OSM' ; import { WindLayer } from 'ol-wind' ; export default { name : 'ol-wind-base' , data() { return { url : 'http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , zoom : 3 , }; }, watch : {}, methods : { initMap() { const layer = new TileLayer({ source : new OSM({ url : '//{a-d}.basemaps.cartocdn.com/light_all/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , }), }); const map = new Map ({ layers : [layer], target : this .$refs.map, view : new View({ center : fromLonLat([ 113.53450137499999 , 34.44104525 ]), zoom : 2 , }), }); fetch( '/data/wind.json' ) .then( res => res.json()) .then( res => { const windLayer = new WindLayer(res, { windOptions : { velocityScale : 1 / 20 , paths : 5000 , colorScale : [ "rgb(36,104, 180)" , "rgb(60,157, 194)" , "rgb(128,205,193 )" , "rgb(151,218,168 )" , "rgb(198,231,181)" , "rgb(238,247,217)" , "rgb(255,238,159)" , "rgb(252,217,125)" , "rgb(255,182,100)" , "rgb(252,150,75)" , "rgb(250,112,52)" , "rgb(245,64,32)" , "rgb(237,45,28)" , "rgb(220,24,32)" , "rgb(180,0,35)" ], width : 3 , generateParticleOption : false }, }); console .log(map, windLayer); map.addLayer(windLayer); }); } }, mounted() { this .initMap(); }, }; </ script > < style lang = "less" > .demo-content { width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; background-color: #cbe0ff; &-datgui { position: absolute; top: 10px; left: 10px; z-index: 1; pointer-events: auto; } .map-warp { width: 100%; height: 100%; } } </ style >

如何获取数据

天气数据由全球预报系统（GFS）生成， 由美国国家气象局管理。 预测每天产生四次，并可用于 从NOMADS下载。 这些文件位于GRIB2 格式并包含超过300条记录。 我们只需要这些记录中的一小部分就可以在特定的等压线上可视化风资料。 下面的命令下载 1000 hPa风向量，并使用grib2json将它们转换为JSON格式。

YYYYMMDD=<a date, for example: 20140101> curl "http://nomads.ncep.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/filter_gfs.pl?file=gfs.t00z.pgrb2.1p00.f000&lev_10_m_above_ground=on&var_UGRD=on&var_VGRD=on&dir=%2Fgfs. ${YYYYMMDD} 00" -o gfs.t00z.pgrb2.1p00.f000 grib2json -d -n -o current-wind-surface-level-gfs-1.0.json gfs.t00z.pgrb2.1p00.f000 cp current-wind-surface-level-gfs-1.0.json <earth-git-repository>/public/data/weather/current

使用node服务获取数据

默认运行在3000端口, 使用koa2构建。 目前仅抓取少量数据, 全部数据数据量过大会造成抓取时间过长和转换失败。

npm run start // 调试环境启动服务 npm run prd:server // 部署环境启动服务

目前共暴露7个接口

url params desc autofetch null 无需参数，开启自动抓取程序，默认30分钟抓取一次数据源 stopautofetch null 停止自动抓取程序 getdata Object (目前只支持 time 参数，时间戳) 获取json数据，存在转换过的直接返回，若只存在元数据则转换后返回，若元数据也不存在则抓取转换后再响应 gribdata Object (目前只支持 time 参数，时间戳) 获取grib2数据（强制抓取数据） getSourceTree null 无需参数，获取抓取的数据源 grib2 源数据。返回一个list，包含文件名和服务器地址。 getParseTree null 无需参数，获取转换后的 json 数据。返回一个list，包含文件名和服务器地址。 getDataByFileName { filename } 通过文件名请求 json 数据，文件名可为源数据文件和json文件名

使用Docker

简单运行

如果想简单的运行一下看看，可以执行这个命令：

docker run -d -p 8080:3333 sakitamclone/wind-server:latest

启动后就可以通过主机的 8080 端口看到运行结果了，比如用的是本机 Docker 的话，访问：http://localhost:8080 即可。

测试结束后，彻底清除容器可以用命令：

docker rm -fv <容器ID>

这样可以停止、删除容器，并清除数据。

使用 DockerCompose

新建文件 docker-compose.yml , 内容如下：

version: '3' services: wind-server: image: sakitamclone/wind-server:latest build: context: ./ args: NODE_ENV: development hostname: wind-server environment: - CORS_ORIGIN=**** ports: - "8080:3333" volumes: yarn:

然后使用命令 docker-compose up -d 来启动，停止服务使用 docker-compose down。

