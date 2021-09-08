a openlayers | bmap | amap | maptalks | mapbox-gl | leaflet extension to show wind field。
wind-layer 设计之初是来源于 earth cambecc 的一个气象数据的展示，他使用了流体场的方式去展示了全球的风速和风向富有很强的 表现力, 这个插件的很多核心代码也是来源于此。
目前最新版本为
v1.0.0体验版，在
1.0版本之前，在设计之初考虑的只有
openlayers
一个地图引擎的支持，所以统一使用的是一个
package 进行管理；这在后续去添加其他地图扩展库存在很多不便，所以在
1.0
版本之后对仓库进行了拆分，抽离了核心支持库和其他扩展库。
Field和向量
Vector 计算代码，便于进行扩展计算, 例如使用 webworker 或者 gpu.js 加速。
其中的大部分代码来自于 webgl-wind 和 windgl,
并且目前只针对
mapbox 和
maptalks 做了相关适配, 相关示例请查看mapbox和maptalks。
其所使用的数据为单通道或者双通道图片，需要对原始grib做预处理。
|Project
|Version
|Npm
|CDN
|Description
|wind-core
|风场核心渲染，可扩展不可以直接使用
|wind-gl-core
|色斑图核心渲染，可扩展不可以直接使用
|ol-wind
openlayers 6+ 风场扩展插件
|ol5-wind
openlayers 5 风场扩展插件
|openlayers-wind
openlayers 3/4 风场扩展插件
|@sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind
maptalks 风场扩展插件
|amap-wind
|高德地图风场扩展插件
|bmap-wind
|百度地图风场扩展插件
|mapbox-wind
|mapbox-gl 风场扩展插件
|leaflet-wind
|Leaflet风场扩展插件
::: tip 我们推荐使用 npm 或 yarn 的方式进行开发， 不仅可在开发环境轻松调试，也可放心地在生产环境打包部署使用， 享受整个生态圈和工具链带来的诸多好处。 :::
相关插件：
# npm
npm install wind-core
npm install wind-gl-core
npm install ol-wind
npm install ol5-wind
npm install openlayers-wind
npm install @sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind
npm install amap-wind
npm install bmap-wind
npm install leaflet-wind
npm install @sakitam-gis/mapbox-wind
# yarn
yarn add wind-core
yarn add wind-gl-core
yarn add ol-wind
yarn add ol5-wind
yarn add openlayers-wind
yarn add @sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind
yarn add amap-wind
yarn add bmap-wind
yarn add leaflet-wind
yarn add @sakitam-gis/mapbox-wind
在浏览器中使用
script 标签直接引入文件，并使用全局变量。
我们在仓库发布包内的
dist 目录下提供了
xxx.js 以及
xxx.min.js；
|Project
|unpkg
|jsdelivr
|wind-core
|https://unpkg.com/wind-core/dist/wind-core.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/wind-core/dist/wind-core.js
|wind-gl-core
|https://unpkg.com/wind-gl-core/dist/wind-gl-core.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/wind-gl-core/dist/wind-gl-core.js
|ol-wind 因
ol6 重构原因，无法直接使用，你可以自行构建https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@sakitam-gis/ol6@6.3.3/dist/
|https://unpkg.com/ol-wind/dist/ol-wind.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol-wind/dist/ol-wind.js
|ol5-wind
|https://unpkg.com/ol5-wind/dist/ol-wind.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ol5-wind/dist/ol-wind.js
|openlayers-wind
|https://unpkg.com/openlayers-wind/dist/ol-wind.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/openlayers-wind/dist/ol-wind.js
|@sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind
|https://unpkg.com/@sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind/dist/maptalks-wind.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind/dist/maptalks-wind.js
|amap-wind
|https://unpkg.com/amap-wind/dist/amap-wind.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/amap-wind/dist/amap-wind.js
|bmap-wind
|https://unpkg.com/bmap-wind/dist/bmap-wind.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bmap-wind/dist/bmap-wind.js
|leaflet-wind
|https://unpkg.com/leaflet-wind/dist/leaflet-wind.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/leaflet-wind/dist/leaflet-wind.js
|@sakitam-gis/mapbox-wind
|https://unpkg.com/@sakitam-gis/mapbox-wind/dist/mapbox-wind.js
|https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@sakitam-gis/mapbox-wind/dist/mapbox-wind.js
<div id="map" class="container"></div>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/maptalks/dist/maptalks.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@sakitam-gis/maptalks-wind/dist/maptalks-wind.js"></script>
<script>
const map = new maptalks.Map('map', {
center: [113.53450137499999, 34.44104525],
zoom: 5,
baseLayer: new maptalks.TileLayer('base', {
// urlTemplate: 'https://{s}.basemaps.cartocdn.com/dark_all/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
urlTemplate: 'https://{s}.basemaps.cartocdn.com/light_all/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
subdomains: ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'],
})
});
fetch('./out.json')
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => {
// const range = vectorField.range || [0.02, 28.21618329965979];
// const scale = chroma.scale('OrRd').domain(range);
const windLayer = new MaptalksWind.WindLayer('wind', res, {
windOptions: {
// colorScale: (m) => {
// // console.log(m);
// return '#fff';
// },
colorScale: [
"rgb(36,104, 180)",
"rgb(60,157, 194)",
"rgb(128,205,193 )",
"rgb(151,218,168 )",
"rgb(198,231,181)",
"rgb(238,247,217)",
"rgb(255,238,159)",
"rgb(252,217,125)",
"rgb(255,182,100)",
"rgb(252,150,75)",
"rgb(250,112,52)",
"rgb(245,64,32)",
"rgb(237,45,28)",
"rgb(220,24,32)",
"rgb(180,0,35)"
],
// velocityScale: 1 / 20,
// paths: 5000,
frameRate: 16,
maxAge: 60,
globalAlpha: 0.9,
velocityScale: 1 / 30,
// paths: 10000,
generateParticleOption: true,
paths: () => { // can be number or function
const zoom = map.getZoom();
return zoom * 1000;
},
},
});
console.log(map, windLayer);
map.addLayer(windLayer);
});
</script>
<template>
<div class="demo-content">
<div class="map-warp" ref="map"></div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'ol/ol.css';
import Map from 'ol/Map';
import View from 'ol/View';
import TileLayer from 'ol/layer/Tile';
import { fromLonLat } from 'ol/proj';
import OSM from 'ol/source/OSM';
import { WindLayer } from 'ol-wind';
export default {
name: 'ol-wind-base',
data() {
return {
url: 'http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
zoom: 3,
};
},
watch: {},
methods: {
initMap() {
const layer = new TileLayer({
source: new OSM({
// projection: 'EPSG:3857',
url: '//{a-d}.basemaps.cartocdn.com/light_all/{z}/{x}/{y}.png',
}),
});
const map = new Map({
layers: [layer],
target: this.$refs.map,
view: new View({
// projection: 'EPSG:4326',
center: fromLonLat([113.53450137499999, 34.44104525]),
// center: [113.53450137499999, 34.44104525],
zoom: 2,
}),
// pixelRatio: 2,
});
fetch('/data/wind.json')
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => {
const windLayer = new WindLayer(res, {
windOptions: {
// colorScale: scale,
velocityScale: 1 / 20,
paths: 5000,
// eslint-disable-next-line no-unused-vars
colorScale: [
"rgb(36,104, 180)",
"rgb(60,157, 194)",
"rgb(128,205,193 )",
"rgb(151,218,168 )",
"rgb(198,231,181)",
"rgb(238,247,217)",
"rgb(255,238,159)",
"rgb(252,217,125)",
"rgb(255,182,100)",
"rgb(252,150,75)",
"rgb(250,112,52)",
"rgb(245,64,32)",
"rgb(237,45,28)",
"rgb(220,24,32)",
"rgb(180,0,35)"
],
width: 3,
// colorScale: scale,
generateParticleOption: false
},
// map: map,
// projection: 'EPSG:4326'
});
console.log(map, windLayer);
map.addLayer(windLayer);
});
}
},
mounted() {
this.initMap();
},
};
</script>
<style lang="less">
.demo-content {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
position: relative;
background-color: #cbe0ff;
&-datgui {
position: absolute;
top: 10px;
left: 10px;
z-index: 1;
pointer-events: auto;
}
.map-warp {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
}
</style>
天气数据由全球预报系统（GFS）生成， 由美国国家气象局管理。 预测每天产生四次，并可用于 从NOMADS下载。 这些文件位于GRIB2 格式并包含超过300条记录。 我们只需要这些记录中的一小部分就可以在特定的等压线上可视化风资料。 下面的命令下载 1000 hPa风向量，并使用grib2json将它们转换为JSON格式。
YYYYMMDD=<a date, for example: 20140101>
curl "http://nomads.ncep.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/filter_gfs.pl?file=gfs.t00z.pgrb2.1p00.f000&lev_10_m_above_ground=on&var_UGRD=on&var_VGRD=on&dir=%2Fgfs.${YYYYMMDD}00" -o gfs.t00z.pgrb2.1p00.f000
grib2json -d -n -o current-wind-surface-level-gfs-1.0.json gfs.t00z.pgrb2.1p00.f000
cp current-wind-surface-level-gfs-1.0.json <earth-git-repository>/public/data/weather/current
默认运行在3000端口, 使用koa2构建。 目前仅抓取少量数据, 全部数据数据量过大会造成抓取时间过长和转换失败。
npm run start // 调试环境启动服务
npm run prd:server // 部署环境启动服务
|url
|params
|desc
autofetch
null
|无需参数，开启自动抓取程序，默认30分钟抓取一次数据源
stopautofetch
null
|停止自动抓取程序
getdata
Object (目前只支持
time 参数，时间戳)
|获取json数据，存在转换过的直接返回，若只存在元数据则转换后返回，若元数据也不存在则抓取转换后再响应
gribdata
Object (目前只支持
time 参数，时间戳)
|获取grib2数据（强制抓取数据）
getSourceTree
null
|无需参数，获取抓取的数据源
grib2 源数据。返回一个list，包含文件名和服务器地址。
getParseTree
null
|无需参数，获取转换后的
json 数据。返回一个list，包含文件名和服务器地址。
getDataByFileName
{ filename }
|通过文件名请求
json 数据，文件名可为源数据文件和json文件名
如果想简单的运行一下看看，可以执行这个命令：
docker run -d -p 8080:3333 sakitamclone/wind-server:latest
启动后就可以通过主机的 8080 端口看到运行结果了，比如用的是本机 Docker 的话，访问：http://localhost:8080 即可。
测试结束后，彻底清除容器可以用命令：
docker rm -fv <容器ID>
这样可以停止、删除容器，并清除数据。
新建文件
docker-compose.yml, 内容如下：
version: '3'
services:
wind-server:
image: sakitamclone/wind-server:latest
build:
context: ./
args:
NODE_ENV: development
hostname: wind-server
environment:
- CORS_ORIGIN=****
ports:
- "8080:3333"
volumes:
yarn:
然后使用命令 docker-compose up -d 来启动，停止服务使用 docker-compose down。