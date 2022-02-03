openbase logo
wj

winamp2-js

by Jordan Eldredge
0.0.6 (see all)

Winamp 2 reimplemented for the browser

Readme

gzip size Tests Discord

Webamp

A reimplementation of Winamp 2.9 in HTML5 and JavaScript with full skin support. As seen on TechCrunch, Motherboard, Gizmodo, Hacker News (1, 2, 3, 4), and elsewhere.

Screenshot of Webamp

Check out this Twitter thread for an illustrated list of features. Works in modern versions of Edge, Firefox, Safari and Chrome. IE is not supported.

Add Webamp to Your Site

Here is the most minimal example of adding Webamp to a page:

<div id="app"></div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/webamp"></script>
<script>
    const app = document.getElementById("app")
    const webamp = new Webamp();
    webamp.renderWhenReady(app);
</script>

For more examples, including how to add audio files, check out examples/ directory and the API documentation.

About This Repository

Webamp uses a monorepo approach, so in addition to the Webamp NPM module, this repository contains code for a few closely related projects and some pieces of Webamp which are published as standalone modules:

Community

Join our community chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/fBTDMqR

Related communites:

In the Wild

An incomplete list of websites using Webamp:

Thanks

  • Butterchurn, the amazing Mikdrop 2 WebGL implementation. Built and integrated into Webamp by: jberg
  • Research and feature prototyping: @PAEz
  • Beta feedback, catching many small UI inconsistencies: LuigiHann
  • Beta feedback and insider answers to obscure Winamp questions: Darren Owen
  • Donating the webamp NPM module name: Dave Eddy

Thank you to Justin Frankel and everyone at Nullsoft for Winamp which inspired so many of us.

License

While the Winamp name, interface, and, sample audio file are surely property of Nullsoft, the code within this project is released under the MIT License. That being said, if you do anything interesting with this code, please let me know. I'd love to see it.

