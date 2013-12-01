NAME

node-win32ole - Asynchronous, non-blocking win32ole bindings for node.js powered by v8 engine .

win32ole makes accessibility from node.js to Excel, Word, Access, Outlook, InternetExplorer, WSH ( ActiveXObject / COM ) and so on. It does not need TypeLibrary.

USAGE

Install with npm install win32ole .

It works as... (version 0.1.x)

try { var win32ole = require ( 'win32ole' ); var xl = win32ole.client.Dispatch( 'Excel.Application' ); xl.Visible = true ; var book = xl.Workbooks.Add(); var sheet = book.Worksheets( 1 ); try { sheet.Name = 'sheetnameA utf8' ; sheet.Cells( 1 , 2 ).Value = 'test utf8' ; var rg = sheet.Range(sheet.Cells( 2 , 2 ), sheet.Cells( 4 , 4 )); rg.RowHeight = 5.18 ; rg.ColumnWidth = 0.58 ; rg.Interior.ColorIndex = 6 ; var result = book.SaveAs( 'testfileutf8.xls' ); console .log(result); } catch (e){ console .log( '(exception cached)

' + e); } xl.ScreenUpdating = true ; xl.Workbooks.Close(); xl.Quit(); } catch (e){ console .log( '*** exception cached ***

' + e); }

There are 3 ways to make force Garbage Collection for node.js / v8 .

use huge memory to run GC automatically ( causes abnormal termination )

win32ole.force_gc_extension(1);

win32ole.force_gc_internal(1);



see also examples/ole_args_test_client.js

Tutorial and Examples

Other built in functions

win32ole.version(void) // returns version string

win32ole.printACP(utf8string) // Utf8 to .ACP

win32ole.print(utf8string) // ASCII

win32ole.gettimeofday(struct timeval &tv, null) // now arg2 is not used

win32ole.sleep(long milliseconds, bool withmessage=false, bool with

=false)

win32ole.force_gc_extension(long flag) // now flag is dummy

win32ole.force_gc_internal(long flag, string) // now flag is dummy

FEATURES

fix BUG: date

BUG: A few samples in win32ole@0.1.0 needs '._' ideom.

When you use unary operator '!' at the place that needs boolean CONDITION (for example 'while(!obj.status){...}') , you must write 'while(!obj.status._){...}' to complete v8::Object::ToBoolean() conversion. (NamedPropertyHandler will not be called because v8::Object::ToBoolean() is called directly for unary operator '!' instead of v8::Object::valueOf() in ParseUnaryExpression() v8/src/parser.cc .) Do you know how to fake it?

V8Variant::OLEGetAttr returns a copy of object, so it uses much memory. I want to fix it.

Now '._' ideom is obsoleted.

Remove 'node-proxy' from dependencies list.

Change default branch to dev0.1.0 .

BUG: Some samples in between win32ole@0.0.25 and win32ole@0.0.28 ( examples/maze_creator.js examples/maze_solver.js ) uses huge memory and many disposers will run by v8 GC when maze size is 20*30. I think that each encapsulated V8Variant (by node-proxy) may be big object. So I will try to use v8 accessor handlers ( SetCallAsFunctionHandler / SetNamedPropertyHandler / SetIndexedPropertyHandler ) instead of ( ' noSuchMethod ' / ' noSuchGetter ' / ' noSuchSetter ' ) by node-proxy.

' / ' ' / ' ' ) by node-proxy. So much implements. (can not handle some COM VARIANT types, array etc.)

Bug fix. (throws exception when failed to Invoke(), and many test message.)

Implement accessors getter, setter and caller. (version 0.1.x) (Some V8Variants were advanced to 0.1.x .)

API

See the API documentation in the wiki.

BUILDING

This project uses VC++ 2008 Express (or later) and Python 2.6 (or later) . (When using Python 2.5, it needs multiprocessing 2.5 back port .) It needs neither ATL nor MFC.

Bulding also requires node-gyp to be installed. You can do this with npm:

npm install -g node-gyp

To obtain and build the bindings:

git clone git://github.com/idobatter/node-win32ole.git cd node-win32ole node-gyp configure node-gyp build

You can also use npm to download and install them:

npm install win32ole

TESTS

mocha is required to run unit tests.

npm install -g mocha nmake /a test

