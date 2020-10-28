FFI Definitions of Windows win32 api for node-ffi-napi

Initialization

npm run repo:init

Packages

What can I do with this?

Calling win32 native functions come from user32.dll, kernel32.dll, comctl32.dll by Node.js via node-ffi-napi

Installing

npm install win32-api

Usage

Find window and set window title

import { K, U } from 'win32-api' import * as ref from 'ref-napi' const knl32 = K.load() const user32 = U.load() const title = 'Calculator\0' const lpszWindow = Buffer.from(title, 'ucs2' ) const hWnd = user32.FindWindowExW( 0 , 0 , null , lpszWindow) if ( typeof hWnd === 'number' && hWnd > 0 || typeof hWnd === 'bigint' && hWnd > 0 || typeof hWnd === 'string' && hWnd.length > 0 ) { console .log( 'buf: ' , hWnd) const res = user32.SetWindowTextW(hWnd, Buffer.from( 'Node-Calculator\0' , 'ucs2' )) if ( ! res) { console .log( 'SetWindowTextW failed' ) } else { console .log( 'window title changed' ) } }

import { U } from 'win32-api' import * as ref from 'ref-napi' const buf = Buffer.alloc( 4 ) buf.writeInt32LE( 12345 , 0 ) const hex = ref.hexAddress(buf) console .log( typeof hex) console .log(hex) buf.type = ref.types.int console .log(ref.deref(buf))

import * as ref from 'ref-napi' import { K, DTypes as W } from 'win32-api' const knl32 = K.load() const lpszClass = Buffer.from( 'guard64\0' , 'ucs2' ) const hInstanceBuffer = ref.alloc(W.HANDLE_PVOID) const hInstanceAddr = ref.address(hInstanceBuffer) knl32.GetModuleHandleExW( 0 , lpszClass, hInstanceAddr) console .log(hInstanceBuffer) console .log(hInstanceBuffer.readInt32LE( 0 )) console .log(hInstanceBuffer.readBigUInt64LE())

import * as Struct from 'ref-struct' import { DModel as M, DStruct as DS } from 'win32-api' const point: M.POINT_Struct = new Struct(DS.POINT)() point.x = 100 point.y = 200 console .log(point) import * as ref from 'ref-napi' import * as StructDi from 'ref-struct-di' import { DModel as M, DStruct as DS } from 'win32-api' const Struct = StructDi(ref) const point: M.POINT_Struct = new Struct(DS.POINT)() point.x = 100 point.y = 200 console .log(point)

import * as Struct from 'ref-struct-napi' import { DModel as M, DStructExt, } from 'win32-api' const dd: M.DISPLAY_DEVICEW_Struct = new Struct(DStructExt.DISPLAY_DEVICEW)() dd.cb = dd.ref().byteLength console .log(dd)

Async Find window and set window title

import { U } from 'win32-api' import * as ref from 'ref-napi' const u32 = U.load([ 'FindWindowExW' , 'SetWindowTextW' ]) const lpszClass = Buffer.from( 'CalcFrame\0' , 'ucs2' ) u32.FindWindowExW.async( 0 , 0 , lpszClass, null , ( err, hWnd ) => { if (err) { throw err } if ( typeof hWnd === 'number' && hWnd > 0 || typeof hWnd === 'bigint' && hWnd > 0 || typeof hWnd === 'string' && hWnd.length > 0 ) { const title = 'Node-Calculator' u32.SetWindowTextW.async(hWnd, Buffer.from(title + '\0' , 'ucs2' ), err2 => { if (err2) { throw err2 } const buf = Buffer.alloc(title.length * 2 ) u32.GetWindowTextW.async(hWnd, buf, buf.byteLength, err3 => { if (err3) { throw err3 } const str = buf.toString( 'ucs2' ).replace( /\0+$/ , '' ) if (str !== title) { throw new Error ( `title should be changed to ${title} , bug got ${str} ` ) } }) }) } else { throw new Error ( 'FindWindowExW() failed' ) } })

Demo

Dependencies Troubleshooting

Compile successfully with

Node.js v12, Python v3.7 and VS2017

Node.js v10, Python v2.7 and VS2017

If installation of node-gyp fails: Check out node-gyp and windows-build-tools

Relevant

License

MIT

