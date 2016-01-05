Spawn for node.js but in a way that works regardless of which OS you're using. Use this if you want to use spawn with a JavaScript file. It works by explicitly invoking node on windows. It also shims support for environment variable setting by attempting to parse the command with a regex. Since all modification is wrapped in if (os === 'Windows_NT') it can be safely used on non-windows systems and will not break anything.

Installation

$ npm install win-spawn

Usage

Command Line

All the following will work exactly as if the 'win-spawn ' prefix was ommitted when on unix.

win-spawn foo win-spawn ./bin/foo win-spawn NODE_PATH=./lib foo win-spawn NODE_PATH=./lib foo arg1 arg2

You can also transform all the line endings in a directory from \r

to

just by running:

$ win- line -endings

You can preview the changes by running:

$ win- line -endings -p

It will ignore node_modules and .git by default, but is not clever enough to recognise binary files yet.

API

This will just pass through to child_process.spawn on unix systems, but will correctly parse the arguments on windows.