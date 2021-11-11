Get the name of a Windows version from the release number: 5.1.2600 → XP

Install

$ npm install win- release

Usage

const os = require ( 'os' ); const winRelease = require ( 'win-release' ); winRelease(); os.release(); winRelease(os.release()); winRelease( '4.9.3000' );

API

release

Type: string

By default, the current OS is used, but you can supply a custom release number, which is the output of os.release() .

Note: Most Windows Server versions cannot be detected based on the release number alone. There is runtime detection in place to work around this, but it will only be used if no argument is supplied, or the supplied argument matches os.release() .

Related

os-name - Get the name of the current operating system

macos-release - Get the name and version of a macOS release from the Darwin version

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus