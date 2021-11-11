openbase logo
win-release

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Get the name of a Windows version from the release number: 5.1.2600 → XP

Popularity

Downloads/wk

224K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Renamed to `windows-release`

Readme

win-release Build Status

Get the name of a Windows version from the release number: 5.1.2600XP

Install

$ npm install win-release

Usage

const os = require('os');
const winRelease = require('win-release');

// On a Windows XP system

winRelease();
//=> 'XP'

os.release();
//=> '5.1.2600'

winRelease(os.release());
//=> 'XP'

winRelease('4.9.3000');
//=> 'ME'

API

winRelease([release])

release

Type: string

By default, the current OS is used, but you can supply a custom release number, which is the output of os.release().

Note: Most Windows Server versions cannot be detected based on the release number alone. There is runtime detection in place to work around this, but it will only be used if no argument is supplied, or the supplied argument matches os.release().

  • os-name - Get the name of the current operating system
  • macos-release - Get the name and version of a macOS release from the Darwin version

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

