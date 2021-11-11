Get the name of a Windows version from the release number:
5.1.2600→
XP
$ npm install win-release
const os = require('os');
const winRelease = require('win-release');
// On a Windows XP system
winRelease();
//=> 'XP'
os.release();
//=> '5.1.2600'
winRelease(os.release());
//=> 'XP'
winRelease('4.9.3000');
//=> 'ME'
Type:
string
By default, the current OS is used, but you can supply a custom release number, which is the output of
os.release().
Note: Most Windows Server versions cannot be detected based on the release number alone. There is runtime detection in place to work around this, but it will only be used if no argument is supplied, or the supplied argument matches
os.release().
MIT © Sindre Sorhus