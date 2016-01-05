Spawn for node.js but in a way that works regardless of which OS you're using. Use this if you want to use spawn with a JavaScript file. It works by explicitly invoking node on windows. It also shims support for environment variable setting by attempting to parse the command with a regex. Since all modification is wrapped in
if (os === 'Windows_NT') it can be safely used on non-windows systems and will not break anything.
$ npm install win-spawn
All the following will work exactly as if the 'win-spawn ' prefix was ommitted when on unix.
$ win-spawn foo
$ win-spawn ./bin/foo
$ win-spawn NODE_PATH=./lib foo
$ win-spawn NODE_PATH=./lib foo arg1 arg2
You can also transform all the line endings in a directory from
\r\n to
\n just by running:
$ win-line-endings
You can preview the changes by running:
$ win-line-endings -p
It will ignore
node_modules and
.git by default, but is not clever enough to recognise binary files yet.
This will just pass through to
child_process.spawn on unix systems, but will correctly parse the arguments on windows.
spawn('foo', [], {stdio: 'inherit'});
spawn('./bin/foo', [], {stdio: 'inherit'});
spawn('NODE_PATH=./lib foo', [], {stdio: 'inherit'});
spawn('NODE_PATH=./lib foo', [arg1, arg2], {stdio: 'inherit'});