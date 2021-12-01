Fast and native browser detection on Windows. Detects installed versions of Beaker, Brave, Chrome, Chromium, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Maxthon, Opera, Safari and Yandex.
If you are upgrading: please see the changelog.
const detect = require('win-detect-browsers')
// All browsers
detect(function (err, browsers) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(browsers)
})
// All browsers with promise
const browsers = await detect()
// Search only for Chrome and Firefox
detect(['chrome', 'firefox'], function (err, browsers) {
if (err) throw err
for (let b of browsers) {
console.log(b.version) // '57.0.2931.0'
console.log(b.channel) // 'canary'
}
})
detect([names][, callback])
names is an array of browser names you want to find. If omitted or empty, it will detect everything. The
callback receives an error if any and an array of
results. A result is excluded if its path has no
.exe extension or if its version could not be read. If no callback is provided, a promise is returned.
Each
result is an object with the following properties:
name (string):
chrome,
chromium,
firefox,
beaker,
brave,
ie,
msedge,
maxthon,
opera,
safari,
yandex
path (string): absolute path to executable
version (string)
arch (string): CPU type the executable was built for:
amd64,
i386 or other;
info (object): executable metadata (see sample below).
Additional properties are usually available but not guaranteed:
channel (string):
stable,
canary,
beta or
dev
release,
developer,
nightly or
esr
aurora,
beta or
rc;
stable,
beta or
developer.
win-detect-browsers [options] [name, name..]
Write browsers to stdout as a JSON array. Includes all browsers unless one or more names are given (see list above).
Options:
--help
-h: Show help
--version
-v: Show CLI version number
--summary
-s: Less properties;
--debug
-d: Enable debug output.
On Windows 10:
[
{
"name": "ie",
"path": "C:\\Program Files\\Internet Explorer\\iexplore.exe",
"version": "11.0.17134.1",
"arch": "amd64",
"info": {
"FileVersion": "11.0.17134.1",
"CompanyName": "Microsoft Corporation",
"FileDescription": "Internet Explorer",
"InternalName": "iexplore",
"LegalCopyright": "© Microsoft Corporation. Alle rechten voorbehouden.",
"OriginalFilename": "IEXPLORE.EXE.MUI",
"ProductName": "Internet Explorer",
"ProductVersion": "11.00.17134.1"
}
},
{
"name": "ie",
"path": "C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Internet Explorer\\iexplore.exe",
"version": "11.0.17134.1",
"arch": "i386",
"info": {
"FileVersion": "11.0.17134.1",
"CompanyName": "Microsoft Corporation",
"FileDescription": "Internet Explorer",
"InternalName": "iexplore",
"LegalCopyright": "© Microsoft Corporation. Alle rechten voorbehouden.",
"OriginalFilename": "IEXPLORE.EXE.MUI",
"ProductName": "Internet Explorer",
"ProductVersion": "11.00.17134.1"
}
},
{
"name": "firefox",
"path": "C:\\Program Files\\Mozilla Firefox\\firefox.exe",
"version": "61.0.0.6711",
"channel": "release",
"arch": "amd64",
"info": {
"FileVersion": "61.0.0.6711",
"LegalCopyright": "©Firefox and Mozilla Developers; available under the MPL 2 license.",
"CompanyName": "Mozilla Corporation",
"FileDescription": "Firefox",
"ProductVersion": "61.0",
"InternalName": "Firefox",
"LegalTrademarks": "Firefox is a Trademark of The Mozilla Foundation.",
"OriginalFilename": "../../dist/bin/firefox.exe",
"ProductName": "Firefox",
"BuildID": "20180517141400"
}
},
{
"name": "firefox",
"path": "C:\\Program Files\\Firefox Developer Edition\\firefox.exe",
"version": "61.0.0.6711",
"channel": "developer",
"arch": "amd64",
"info": {
"FileVersion": "61.0.0.6711",
"LegalCopyright": "©Firefox and Mozilla Developers; available under the MPL 2 license.",
"CompanyName": "Mozilla Corporation",
"FileDescription": "Firefox Developer Edition",
"ProductVersion": "61.0",
"InternalName": "Firefox Developer Edition",
"LegalTrademarks": "Firefox is a Trademark of The Mozilla Foundation.",
"OriginalFilename": "../../dist/bin/firefox.exe",
"ProductName": "Firefox Developer Edition",
"BuildID": "20180517141400"
}
},
{
"name": "firefox",
"path": "C:\\Program Files\\Firefox Nightly\\firefox.exe",
"version": "62.0.0.6712",
"channel": "nightly",
"arch": "amd64",
"info": {
"FileVersion": "62.0.0.6712",
"LegalCopyright": "©Firefox and Mozilla Developers; available under the MPL 2 license.",
"CompanyName": "Mozilla Corporation",
"FileDescription": "Firefox Nightly",
"ProductVersion": "62.0a1",
"InternalName": "Firefox Nightly",
"LegalTrademarks": "Firefox is a Trademark of The Mozilla Foundation.",
"OriginalFilename": "firefox.exe",
"ProductName": "Firefox Nightly",
"BuildID": "20180518222751"
}
},
{
"name": "chrome",
"path": "C:\\Users\\vweevers\\AppData\\Local\\Google\\Chrome SxS\\Application\\chrome.exe",
"version": "68.0.3436.0",
"channel": "canary",
"arch": "amd64",
"info": {
"FileVersion": "68.0.3436.0",
"CompanyName": "Google Inc.",
"FileDescription": "Google Chrome",
"InternalName": "chrome_exe",
"LegalCopyright": "Copyright 2017 Google Inc. All rights reserved.",
"OriginalFilename": "chrome.exe",
"ProductName": "Google Chrome",
"ProductVersion": "68.0.3436.0",
"CompanyShortName": "Google",
"ProductShortName": "Chrome",
"LastChange": "e0f81fe637f233bf12e821915b72bc8d2194c3f2-refs/branch-heads/3436@{#1}",
"Official Build": "1"
}
},
{
"name": "chrome",
"path": "C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Google\\Chrome\\Application\\chrome.exe",
"version": "66.0.3359.181",
"channel": "stable",
"arch": "amd64",
"info": {
"FileVersion": "66.0.3359.181",
"CompanyName": "Google Inc.",
"FileDescription": "Google Chrome",
"InternalName": "chrome_exe",
"LegalCopyright": "Copyright 2017 Google Inc. All rights reserved.",
"OriginalFilename": "chrome.exe",
"ProductName": "Google Chrome",
"ProductVersion": "66.0.3359.181",
"CompanyShortName": "Google",
"ProductShortName": "Chrome",
"LastChange": "a10b9cedb40738cb152f8148ddab4891df876959-refs/branch-heads/3359@{#828}",
"Official Build": "1"
}
},
{
"name": "opera",
"path": "C:\\Program Files\\Opera beta\\Launcher.exe",
"version": "53.0.2907.31",
"channel": "beta",
"arch": "amd64",
"info": {
"FileVersion": "53.0.2907.31",
"LegalCopyright": "Copyright Opera Software 2018",
"InternalName": "Opera",
"CompanyName": "Opera Software",
"ProductName": "Opera beta Internet Browser",
"ProductVersion": "53.0.2907.31",
"FileDescription": "Opera beta Internet Browser"
}
}
]
With npm do:
npm install win-detect-browsers # For API
npm install win-detect-browsers -g # For CLI
Browser detection on Windows can't be done right. This is the try-everything-and-fail-silently approach. It accounts for architecture differences, normalizes environment variables, tries default locations, searches the registry (in the HKLM and HKCU hives as well as WoW counterparts) (including Start Menu Internet Applications, Google Updater and more), and looks in
PATH. Version numbers are then read from the executable metadata.
browser-launcher by substack has poor Windows support, and it prompted me to create this module. It is now used in browser-launcher2,
an active a once active fork of
browser-launcher.