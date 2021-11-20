Get Windows System Root certificates for Node.js.
Unlike Ruby, Node.js on Windows allows HTTPS requests out-of-box. But it is implemented in a rather bizarre way:
Node uses a statically compiled, manually updated, hardcoded list of certificate authorities, rather than relying on the system's trust store... Read more
It's somewhat non-intuitive under any OS, but Windows differs from most of them by having its own trust store, fully incompatible with OpenSSL.
This package is intended to fetch Root CAs from Windows' store (Trusted Root Certification Authorities) and make them available to Node.js application with minimal efforts.
For 95% of users:
npm install --save win-ca
require('win-ca').
If you need more - proceed to API section below.
By the way,
win-ca is safe to be used
under other OSes (not M$ Windows).
It does nothing there.
win-ca was adapted to run inside Electron applications
with no additional configuration
(asar supported).
See Minimal Electron application using win-ca for usage example.
Special extension for VS Code
was created to import
win-ca
in context of VS Code's Extension Host.
Since all VS Code extensions share the same process, root certificates imported by one of them are immediately available to others. This can allow VS Code extensions to connect to (properly configured) intranet sites from Windows machines.
First versions of
win-ca
opened Windows' Trusted Root Certificate Store,
fetched certificates,
deduplicated them and installed to
https.globalAgent.options.ca,
so they are automatically used for all
requests with Node.js'
https module.
But sometimes one needs to get these certificates to do something else. For that case, full featured API was devised. It is the only function with numerous parameters and operation modes, eg:
const ca = require('win-ca')
rootCAs = []
// Fetch all certificates in PEM format
ca({
format: ca.der2.pem,
ondata: crt => rootCAs.push(crt)
})
win-ca offers three ways of importing:
require('win-ca')
require('win-ca/fallback')
require('win-ca/api')
They all export the same API, but differ in initialization:
win-ca does fetch certificates from
Root store,
saves them to disk
and makes them available to
https module with no effort.
win-ca/fallback does the same,
but it never uses N-API
for fetching certificates,
so it should work
in all versions of Node.js
as well as inside Electron application.
win-ca/api does nothing,
just exports API,
so you decide yourself
what to do.
API function may be called with no parameters, but that makes little sense. One should pass it object with some fields, ie:
format
defines representation of certificates to fetch.
Available values are:
|Constant
|Value
|Meaning
|der2.der
|0
|DER-format (binary, Node's Buffer)
|der2.pem
|1
|PEM-format (text, Base64-encoded)
|der2.txt
|2
|PEM-format plus some laconic header
|der2.asn1
|3
|ASN.1-parsed certificate
|der2.x509
|4
|Certificate in
node-forge format (RSA only!)
Default value is
der.
See also der2 function below.
store -
which Windows' store to use.
Default is
Root
(ie Trusted Root Certification Authorities).
Windows has a whole lot of Certificate
stores (eg
Root,
CA,
My,
TrustedPublisher etc.)
One can list certificates from
any of them
(knowing its name)
or several stores at once
(using array for
store parameter).
var list = []
require('win-ca/api')({store: ['root', 'ca'], ondata: list})
unique
whether certificates list
should be deduplicated.
Default is
true
(no duplicates returned).
Use
{unique: false}
to see all certificates
in store.
ondata - callback fired for each certificate found.
Every certificate will be converted to
format
and passed as the first (the only) parameter.
As a syntactic sugar, array can be passed instead of function, it will be populated with certificates.
onend - callback fired (with no parameters) at the end of retrieval
Useful for asynchronous invocations, but works in any case.
fallback - boolean flag,
indicating N-API
shouldn't be used
even if it is available.
Default value depends on Node.js version
(4, 5 and 7
{fallback: true};
modern versions
{fallback: false}).
It is also
true if Electron is detected.
Finally, if
win-ca has been required as
win-ca/fallback,
default value for this flag is also
set to
true.
Note, that one can force N-API by setting
{fallback: false},
but if Node.js cannot proceed,
exception will be thrown.
It can be catched,
but Node.js will nevertheless remain in unstable state,
so beware.
async - boolean flag to make retrieval process asynchronous
(
false by default)
If
true, API call returns immediately,
certificates will be
fetched later and feed to
ondata callback.
Finally
onend callback will be called.
generator - boolean flag to emulate ES6 generator
(default:
false)
If called with this flag,
ES6 iterator object is immediately
returned
(regular or asynchronous -
according to
async flag).
const ca = require('win-ca/api')
// Iterate
for (let der of ca({generator: true})) {
// Process(der)
}
// Or thus (Node.js v>=6)
let list = [...ca({generator: true})]
// Or even (Node.js v>=10)
for await(let der of ca({generator: true, async: true})) {
// await Process(der)
}
Note, that if callbacks are set along
with
generator flag,
they will be also fired.
inject - how to install certificates
(default:
false, ie just fetch from store, do not install)
If set to
true,
certificated fetched
will be also added to
https.globalAgent.options.ca
(in PEM format, regardless of
format parameter),
so all subsequent calls
to
https client methods
(https.request, https.get etc.)
will silently use them
instead of built-in ones.
If set to
'+',
new experimental
method is used instead:
tls.createSecureContext()
is patched and
fetched certificates
are used in addition to
built-in ones
(and not only for
https,
but for all secure connections).
Injection mode can be later changed (or disabled) with .inject() helper function.
save - how to save certificates to disk
(default:
false, ie use no I/O at all)
If set to string, or array of strings, they will be treated as list of candidate folders to save certificates to. First one that exists or can be (recursively) created will be used.
If no valid folder path found, saving will be silently discarded.
If
{save: true} used,
predefined list of folders will be tried:
pem folder inside
win-ca module itself
.local/win-ca/pem folder inside user's profile
Certificates will be stored into the folder in two formats:
c_rehash utility) -
suitable for
SSL_CERT_DIR
roots.pem file -
suitable for
SSL_CERT_FILE
If
win-ca is required not via
win-ca/api,
it calls itself with
{inject: true, save: true}
and additionaly sets
ca.path field
and
SSL_CERT_DIR environment variable
to the folder with certificates saved.
onsave - callback called at the end of saving
(if
save is truthy).
Path to a folder is passed to callback,
or no parameters (
undefined)
if it has been impossible to save certificates to disk.
Some internal functions are exposed:
var certificate = ca.der2(format, certificate_in_der_format)
Converts certificate from DER to format specified in first parameter.
Function
.der2() is curried:
var toPEM = ca.der2(ca.der2.pem)
var pem = toPEM(der)
var hash = ca.hash(version, certificate_in_der_format)
Gives certificate hash (aka X509_NAME_hash), ie 8-character hexadecimal string, derived from certificate subject.
If version (first parameter) is 0, an old algorithm is used (aka X509_NAME_hash_old, used in OpenSSL v0.*), else - the new one (X509_NAME_hash of OpenSSL v1.*).
Function
.hash() is also curried:
var hasher = ca.hash()
console.log(hasher(der))
ca.inject(mode)
// or:
ca.inject(mode, array_of_certificates)
Manages the way certificates are passed to other modules.
This function is internally called by API
when
{inject:} parameter used.
First argument (
mode) is injection mode:
false: no injection, built-in certificates are used
true: put certificates to
https.globalAgent.options.ca
and use them instead of built-in ones for
https module
'+': new experimental mode:
tls.createSecureContext() is patched
and certificates are used
along with built-in ones.
This mode should affect all secure connections,
not just
https module.
Second parameter (
array_of_certificates)
is list of certificates to inject.
If it is omitted,
previous list is used
(only inject mode is changed).
For example, simplest way to test new injection mode is:
const ca = require('win-ca') // Fetch certificates and start injecting (old way)
ca.inject('+') // Switch to new injection mode
Note, that this function should be called before first secure connection is established, since every secure connection populates different caches, that are extremely hard to invalidate. Changing injection mode in the middle of secure communication can lead to unpredictable results.
Applications that use
win-ca
are sometimes packed / bundled.
In this case one should find appropriate
place for binary utility
roots.exe
(used in fallback mode,
which is always the case with Electron apps)
and then make
win-ca to find the binary.
Function
.exe() is intended to provide this
functionality.
You must call it before first invocation of library itself,
eg:
var ca = require('win-ca/api')
ca.exe('/full/path/to/roots.exe')
ca({fallback: true, inject: true})
.exe() with no parameters switches to
default location
(inside
lib folder).
In any case it returns previous
path to
roots.exe:
console.log(require('win-ca').exe()) // Where is my root.exe?
win-ca v2 had another API,
which is preserved for compatibility,
but discouraged to use.
It consists of three functions:
.all()
.each()
.each.async()
var ca = require('win-ca')
do.something.with(ca.all(ca.der2.pem))
Note:
All three yield certificates in node-forge's format by default (unlike modern API, that returns DER if unspecified by user).
Unfortunately,
node-forge at the time of writing is unable to
parse non-RSA certificates
(namely, ECC certificates becoming more popular).
If your Trusted Root Certification Authorities store
contains modern certificates,
legacy API calls
will throw exception.
To tackle the problem -
pass them format
as the first parameter.
.all() deduplicates
certificates (like regular API),
while both
.each calls
may return duplicates
(
{unique: false} applied)
Root store always used
(no way for
store: option)
Both
.each calls require callback
(with optional
format)
Synchronous
.each() callback gets single
argument - certificate
(in specified format)
var ca = require('win-ca')
ca.each(ca.der2.x509, crt=>
console.log(crt.serialNumber)
)
Asynchronous
.each.async() callback
gets two parameters:
error (which is always
undefined in this version)
result - certificate in requested
format
or
undefined to signal end of retrieval
let ca = require('win-ca')
ca.each.async((error, crt)=> {
if (error) throw error;
if(crt)
console.log(forge.pki.certificateToPem(crt))
else
console.log("That's all folks!")
})
Current version uses N-API, so it can be used in Node.js versions with N-API support, i.e. v6 and all versions starting from v8.
Thanks to N-API, it is possible to precompile Windows DLL and save it to package, so no compilation is needed at installation time.
For other Node.js versions (v4, 5 or 7) special fallback utility is called in the background to fetch the list anyway.
If you wish to use this fallback engine (even for modern Node.js), you can
require('win-ca/fallback')
Windows 10 tends to have only a few certificates in its Trusted Root Certification Authorities store and lazily add them to it on first use.
If your OS does so,
win-ca will still help to
connect to your own sites
(protected by self-signed certificates,
or by the ones, distributed with GPO),
but will make connection to
well-known sites
(like Google or Twitter) impossible!
The simplest remedy is to once open desired site in Internet Explorer / Google Chrome (certificate will be silently added to Root store).
Another option is to switch to new experimental injection method:
require('win-ca').inject('+')
pem folder on publish
If you use
win-ca in some Electron app or VS Code extension,
be warned that
node_modules/win-ca/pem folder
is highly likely to be packed into your bundle
with all root certificates on development machine.
You had better remove said folder
before publishing
(eg. in
prepack npm script if it applies).
This builds both
x86 and
x64 versions with N-API support.
For older Node.js versions standalone binary utility is built.
Uses node-forge and used to use node-ffi-napi (ancestor of node-ffi).