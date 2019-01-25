Wildfire

A drop-in replacement for other comment plug-ins.

Please visit the brand new Wildfire Home Page (https://wildfire.js.org). Detailed documentation is available.

全新的 Wildfire 主页 (https://wildfire.js.org/#/zh-cn/) 已经启用了，快去那儿看看详细的文档吧。

点此查看 中文版 README.md。

Intro

wildfire aims to be an it-just-works comment plug-in for personal websites, like your Hexo blogs. It takes advantage of free real-time databases (Firebase and Wilddog) to store your comments data, and provide you real-time communicating experience.

Features

For site owners:

For all visitors (anonymous & authorized):

Comment (with Markdown support)

support) Mention (@username)

For authorized visitors:

Like/dislike a comment

Delete own comments

Report inappropriate comments

Update user profile Display name Avatar

Personal Center: Notification



Showcase

License

GNU General Public License v3.0