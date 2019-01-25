openbase logo
wil

wildfire

by 程康
0.3.9 (see all)

🔥From a little spark may burst a flame.

Readme

Wildfire Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

A drop-in replacement for other comment plug-ins.

Please visit the brand new Wildfire Home Page (https://wildfire.js.org). Detailed documentation is available.

Started using wildfire? Share your website with others: We are using Wildfire! !

全新的 Wildfire 主页 (https://wildfire.js.org/#/zh-cn/) 已经启用了，快去那儿看看详细的文档吧。

点此查看 中文版 README.md

Intro

wildfire aims to be an it-just-works comment plug-in for personal websites, like your Hexo blogs. It takes advantage of free real-time databases (Firebase and Wilddog) to store your comments data, and provide you real-time communicating experience.

Continue reading Get Started, and start your journey with wildfire!

If you are using Wildfire, please share your website here: We are using Wildfire! :-D.

Features

For site owners:

For all visitors (anonymous & authorized):

  • Comment (with Markdown support)
  • Mention (@username)

For authorized visitors:

  • Like/dislike a comment
  • Delete own comments
  • Report inappropriate comments
  • Update user profile
    • Display name
    • Avatar
  • Personal Center:
    • Notification

Showcase

For more showcases, check this Wiki page: Who is using Wildfire?.

License

GNU General Public License v3.0

