A drop-in replacement for other comment plug-ins.
Please visit the brand new Wildfire Home Page (https://wildfire.js.org). Detailed documentation is available.
全新的 Wildfire 主页 (https://wildfire.js.org/#/zh-cn/) 已经启用了，快去那儿看看详细的文档吧。
点此查看 中文版 README.md。
wildfire aims to be an it-just-works comment plug-in for personal websites, like your
Hexo blogs. It takes advantage of free real-time databases (Firebase and Wilddog) to store your comments data, and provide you real-time communicating experience.
For site owners:
For all visitors (anonymous & authorized):
Markdown support
For authorized visitors:
For more showcases, check this Wiki page: Who is using Wildfire?.
