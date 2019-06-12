WildEmitter - A lightweight event emitter that supports wildcard handlers

What's an event emitter?

If you've ever listened for a click event in a browser you've used an emitter. But, user interaction isn't the only thing that can trigger an event worth listening to. You can also make other objects capable of emitting events. That's what wildemitter is for. You can extend your objects with it so that you can emit events from them and register handlers on them. This pattern helps you write more re-usable code because your object don't have to know how it's going to be used. It can simply emit events any time something happens that other code may be interested in.

You'll see this type of pattern a lot in node.js. Where lots of things in the standard libraries inherit from EventEmitter and emit various events to indicate progress, errors, completion, etc.

So, why make another one? Aren't there others already?

Well, yes there are, but not quite what I wanted. This one is largely based on the emitter in @visionmedia's UIKit. So, much props to TJ for that. But there were a few more things I wanted. Specifically the following:

Super lightweight

Support for browser/node.js (browser use requires a CommonJS wrapper of some kind, like Stitch or Browserify)

Support for wildcard handlers ( * or something* )

or ) Support for grouping registered handlers and unbinding them all by their group name. This is really handy when, for example, you want unbind all handlers associated with a given "sub-page" within a single page app.

Available with Bower, bower install wildemitter --save

How do I use it?

var Emitter = require ( './wildemitter' ); function Fruit ( name ) { this .name = name; } Emitter.mixin(Fruit); Fruit.prototype.test = function ( ) { this .emit( 'test' , this .name); }; var apple = new Fruit( 'apple' ); apple.on( '*' , function ( ) { console .log( '"*" handler called' , arguments ); }); apple.on( 'te*' , function ( ) { console .log( '"te*" handler called' , arguments ); }); apple.on( 'test' , function ( ) { console .log( '"test" handler called' , arguments ); }); apple.test(); apple.off( 'test' ); var orange = new Fruit( 'orange' ); orange.on( 'test' , 'today' , someHandler); orange.on( 'someOtherEvent' , 'today' , someHandler); orange.on( '*' , 'today' , someHandler); orange.releaseGroup( 'today' );

The old way

If you don't want to use Emitter.mixin , you can still use it the old way:

function Fruit ( name ) { this .name = name; Emitter.call( this ); } Fruit.prototype = new Emitter;

Including

Emitters are often something you want to be able to include in another lib. There's also file called wildemitter-bare.js that doesn't have any export mechanism.

Edit files in /src Run npm test

You can also run build by itself: npm run build

Changelog

v1.2.1 - Fixes issues caused by trying to remove handler not yet added (thanks @konradkierus)

v1.0.1 diff - Fixes wildcard matching issue.

v1.0.0 diff - Copy emitter array before firing. Though its unlikely this could impact how your application functions, hence bumping the 1st major version number per semver conventions.

Credits

Written by @HenrikJoreteg inspired by TJ's emitter component.

Contributors: https://github.com/HenrikJoreteg/wildemitter/graphs/contributors

License

MIT

