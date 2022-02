WildDuck Mail Server



WildDuck is a scalable no-SPOF IMAP/POP3 mail server.

WildDuck uses a distributed database (sharded + replicated MongoDB) as a backend for storing all data, including emails.

WildDuck tries to follow Gmail in product design. If there's a decision to be made then usually the answer is to do whatever Gmail has done.

License

WildDuck Mail Agent is licensed under the European Union Public License 1.2 or later.