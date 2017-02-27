Handle dynamic/wildcard subdomains in Express.js. Perfect for when you have customized subdomains for different users, and need to handle them within your Node app.
Requests to
foo.yourdomain.com can be handled with using the route
/_sub/:subdomain
Paths and query strings and paths remain intact. For example:
foo.yourdomain.com/post/cat?oh=hai can be handled with using the route
/_sub/foo/post/cat?oh=hai
Dependency free!
Require the module in app.js:
var wildcardSubdomains = require('wildcard-subdomains')
Use the module in middleware:
app.use(wildcardSubdomains(opts))
opts - Object
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
|namespace
|String
'_sub'
|Prepended to the path
|whitelist
|String or Array
['www']
|Subdomains to ignore
Example options:
app.use(wildcardSubdomains({
namespace: 's',
whitelist: ['www', 'app'],
}))
Handle the new route for your subdomain, for example
foo.yourdomain.com would be handled with:
app.get('/s/foo/', function(req, res){
res.send("Meow!")
})
By using the
whiteList option, requests to
app.yourdomain.com and
www.yourdomain.com will be ignored and handled normally.
npm run example
Or check the
examples directory in this repo
For testing subdomains locally, use the domain
vcap.me:3000
This is a domain that points back to your localhost, allowing you to test subdomains like
foobar.vcap.me
Running your app behind a proxy? You'll likely need to set the appropriate trust proxy in express