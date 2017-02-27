openbase logo
ws

wildcard-subdomains

by Patrick Moody
1.1.0 (see all)

Handle dynamic subdomains in Node.js and Express

Popularity

Downloads/wk

184

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

wildcard-subdomains

Build Status npm version

Handle dynamic/wildcard subdomains in Express.js. Perfect for when you have customized subdomains for different users, and need to handle them within your Node app.

Requests to foo.yourdomain.com can be handled with using the route /_sub/:subdomain

Paths and query strings and paths remain intact. For example:

foo.yourdomain.com/post/cat?oh=hai can be handled with using the route /_sub/foo/post/cat?oh=hai

Dependency free!

How to use

Require the module in app.js:

var wildcardSubdomains = require('wildcard-subdomains')

Use the module in middleware:

app.use(wildcardSubdomains(opts))

opts - Object

KeyTypeDefaultDescription
namespaceString'_sub'Prepended to the path
whitelistString or Array['www']Subdomains to ignore

Example options:

app.use(wildcardSubdomains({
  namespace: 's',
  whitelist: ['www', 'app'],
}))

Handle the new route for your subdomain, for example foo.yourdomain.com would be handled with:

app.get('/s/foo/', function(req, res){
  res.send("Meow!")
})

By using the whiteList option, requests to app.yourdomain.com and www.yourdomain.com will be ignored and handled normally.

Example

npm run example

Or check the examples directory in this repo

Protip

For testing subdomains locally, use the domain vcap.me:3000

This is a domain that points back to your localhost, allowing you to test subdomains like foobar.vcap.me

Running your app behind a proxy? You'll likely need to set the appropriate trust proxy in express

