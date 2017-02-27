Handle dynamic/wildcard subdomains in Express.js. Perfect for when you have customized subdomains for different users, and need to handle them within your Node app.

Requests to foo.yourdomain.com can be handled with using the route /_sub/:subdomain

Paths and query strings and paths remain intact. For example:

foo.yourdomain.com/post/cat?oh=hai can be handled with using the route /_sub/foo/post/cat?oh=hai

Dependency free!

How to use

Require the module in app.js:

var wildcardSubdomains = require('wildcard-subdomains')

Use the module in middleware:

app.use(wildcardSubdomains(opts))

opts - Object

Key Type Default Description namespace String '_sub' Prepended to the path whitelist String or Array ['www'] Subdomains to ignore

Example options:

app .use ( wildcardSubdomains ({ namespace : 's' , whitelist: [ 'www' , 'app' ], }))

Handle the new route for your subdomain, for example foo.yourdomain.com would be handled with:

app.get( '/s/foo/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( "Meow!" ) })

By using the whiteList option, requests to app.yourdomain.com and www.yourdomain.com will be ignored and handled normally.

Example

npm run example

Or check the examples directory in this repo

Protip

For testing subdomains locally, use the domain vcap.me:3000

This is a domain that points back to your localhost, allowing you to test subdomains like foobar.vcap.me

Running your app behind a proxy? You'll likely need to set the appropriate trust proxy in express