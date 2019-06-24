wildcard

Very simple wildcard matching, which is designed to provide the same functionality that is found in the eve eventing library.

NOTE

Work on this project is largely inactive, now so I'd recommend checking out the wonderful matcher package as a solid alternative.

Usage

It works with strings:

var wildcard = require ( 'wildcard' ); console .log(wildcard( 'foo.*' , 'foo.bar' )); console .log(wildcard( 'foo.*' , 'foo' ));

Arrays:

var wildcard = require ( 'wildcard' ); var testdata = [ 'a.b.c' , 'a.b' , 'a' , 'a.b.d' ]; console .log(wildcard( 'a.b.*' , testdata));

Objects (matching against keys):

var wildcard = require ( 'wildcard' ); var testdata = { 'a.b.c' : {}, 'a.b' : {}, 'a' : {}, 'a.b.d' : {} }; console .log(wildcard( 'a.*.c' , testdata));

Alternative Implementations

https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob Great for full file-based wildcard matching.

https://github.com/sindresorhus/matcher A well cared for and loved JS wildcard matcher.

