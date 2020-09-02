openbase logo
by Kory Schneider
4.4.1

Wikipedia summaries from the command line

Overview

Readme

wikit

A command line program for getting Wikipedia summaries easily.

Installation

$ npm i wikit -g

Usage

Syntax: $ wikit <query> [-flags]

Quotes are not required for multi-word queries.

To change the default language, edit ~/.config/configstore/wikit.json.

Examples

$ wikit wikipedia

$ wikit empire state building

$ wikit linux -b

$ wikit jugo -l es --link -a

Flags

FlagDescription
--lang langCode
-l langCode		Specify language; langCode is an HTML ISO language code
--all
-a		Print all sections of the article (the full page). Recommended to pipe into a reader e.g. less
--line numSet line wrap length to num
--linkPrint a link to the full article after the summary
-bOpen full Wikipedia article in default browser
--browser browserOpen full Wikipedia article in specific browser
-dOpen disambiguation CLI menu
-DOpen disambiguation page in browser
--version
-v		Print installed version number
--name
-n		Print the name of the program: wikit

Output

The output will be the paragraphs of the wikipedia article before the table of contents. Line length is neatly wrapped based on your terminal's window size, with a max of about 80 characters. For example:

$ wikit arch linux
 Arch Linux (or Arch /ˈɑːrtʃ/) is a Linux distribution for computers based on x86-64
 architectures. Arch Linux is composed predominantly of free and open-source software,
 and supports community involvement. The design approach of the development team
 follows the KISS principle ("keep it simple, stupid") as the general guideline,
 and focuses on elegance, code correctness, minimalism and simplicity, and expects
 the user to be willing to make some effort to understand the system's operation.
 A package manager written specifically for Arch Linux, pacman, is used to install,
 remove and update software packages. Arch Linux uses a rolling release model, such
 that a regular system update is all that is needed to obtain the latest Arch software;
 the installation images released by the Arch team are simply up-to-date snapshots
 of the main system components. Arch Linux has comprehensive documentation in the
 form of a community wiki, called the ArchWiki. The wiki is widely regarded among
 the Linux community and ecosystem for often having the most recent information on
 a specific topic and being applicable beyond Arch Linux.

Bugs and Suggestions

Please create an issue here. Thanks!

Support Development

Buy Me A Coffee

