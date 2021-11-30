Filter and format a newline-delimited JSON stream of Wikibase entities.
Typically useful to create a formatted subset of a Wikibase JSON dump.
Some context: This tool was formerly known as
wikidata-filter. Wikidata is an instance of Wikibase. This tool was primarly designed with Wikidata in mind, but should be usable for any Wikibase instance.
This project received a Wikimedia Project Grant.
this tool requires to have NodeJs installed.
# Install globally
npm install -g wikibase-dump-filter
# Or install just to be used in the scripts of the current project
npm install wikibase-dump-filter
See CHANGELOG.md for version info
Wikidata provides a bunch of database dumps, among which the desired JSON dump. As a Wikidata dump is a very laaarge file (April 2020: 75GB compressed), it is recommended to download that file first before doing operations on it, so that if anything crashes, you don't have to start the download from zero (the download time being usually the bottleneck).
wget -C https://dumps.wikimedia.org/wikidatawiki/entities/latest-all.json.gz
cat latest-all.json.gz | gzip -d | wikibase-dump-filter --claim P31:Q5 > humans.ndjson
You can generate a JSON dump using the script
dumpJson.php. If you are running Wikibase with
wikibase-docker, you could use the following command:
cd wikibase-docker
docker-compose exec wikibase /bin/sh -c "php ./extensions/Wikibase/repo/maintenance/dumpJson.php --log /dev/null" > dump.json
cat dump.json | wikibase-dump-filter --claim P1:Q1 > entities_with_claim_P1_Q1.ndjson
This package can both be used as a command-line tool (CLI) and as a NodeJS module. Those 2 uses have there own documentation page but the options stay the same, and are documented in the CLI section
