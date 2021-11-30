Filter and format a newline-delimited JSON stream of Wikibase entities.

Typically useful to create a formatted subset of a Wikibase JSON dump.

Some context: This tool was formerly known as wikidata-filter . Wikidata is an instance of Wikibase. This tool was primarly designed with Wikidata in mind, but should be usable for any Wikibase instance.

This project received a Wikimedia Project Grant.

Download stats

Summary

Install

this tool requires to have NodeJs installed.

npm install -g wikibase-dump-filter npm install wikibase-dump-filter

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version info

Download dump

Wikidata dumps

Wikidata provides a bunch of database dumps, among which the desired JSON dump. As a Wikidata dump is a very laaarge file (April 2020: 75GB compressed), it is recommended to download that file first before doing operations on it, so that if anything crashes, you don't have to start the download from zero (the download time being usually the bottleneck).

wget -C https://dumps.wikimedia.org/wikidatawiki/entities/latest-all.json.gz cat latest-all.json.gz | gzip -d | wikibase-dump-filter --claim P31:Q5 > humans.ndjson

Your own Wikibase instance dump

You can generate a JSON dump using the script dumpJson.php . If you are running Wikibase with wikibase-docker , you could use the following command:

cd wikibase-docker docker-compose exec wikibase /bin/sh -c "php ./extensions/Wikibase/repo/maintenance/dumpJson.php --log /dev/null" > dump.json cat dump.json | wikibase-dump-filter --claim P1:Q1 > entities_with_claim_P1_Q1.ndjson

This package can both be used as a command-line tool (CLI) and as a NodeJS module. Those 2 uses have there own documentation page but the options stay the same, and are documented in the CLI section

See Also

wikibase-dump-formatter: Extends Wikibase RDF dump prefixed URIs with a custom domain.

wikibase-cli: The command-line interface to Wikibase

wikibase-sdk: A javascript tool suite to query and work with Wikibase data

wikibase-edit: Edit Wikibase from NodeJS, used in wikidata-cli for all write operations

wikidata-subset-search-engine: Tools to setup an ElasticSearch instance fed with subsets of Wikidata

import-wikidata-dump-to-couchdb: Import a subset or a full Wikidata dump into a CouchDB database

wikidata-taxonomy: A command-line tool to extract taxonomies from Wikidata

Other Wikidata external tools

License

MIT