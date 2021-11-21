JS utils functions to query a Wikibase instance and simplify its results
This package was primarily developed as
wikidata-sdk but has now being generalized to support any Wikibase instance: wikidata.org among others.
This project received a Wikimedia Project Grant.
See CHANGELOG.md for version info
This module uses JavaScript ES6, which means NodeJS
>= v6.4.0 or not too outdated web browsers.
For older version, you can use ES5 bundles.
Install via npm to be able to use the module with
require (CommonJS) or
import (ES6 Modules)
npm install wikibase-sdk
Then in your javascript:
const WBK = require('wikibase-sdk')
const wbk = WBK({
instance: 'https://my-wikibase-instan.se',
sparqlEndpoint: 'https://query.my-wikibase-instan.se/sparql' // Required to use `sparqlQuery` and `getReverseClaims` functions, optional otherwise
})
The
wdk object of previous versions of this documentation - from the time this module was bound to wikidata.org only - thus corresponds to the following:
const WBK = require('wikibase-sdk')
const wdk = WBK({
instance: 'https://www.wikidata.org',
sparqlEndpoint: 'https://query.wikidata.org/sparql'
})
For convenience, and for the sake of retro-compatibility, that same
wdk object can be obtain directly from the
wikidata-sdk package:
// After having run `npm install wikidata-sdk`
const wdk = require('wikidata-sdk')
and instance-independant helper functions are directly available from the module root:
const { simplify, parse, isEntityId, isPropertyId, ... } = require('wikibase-sdk')
By default
wikibase-sdk assumes that your Wikibase instance has
$wgScriptPath set to
/w, but if that's not the case, you can set it by passing a
wgScriptPath parameter:
const wbk = require('wikibase-sdk')({
instance: 'https://my-wikibase-instan.se',
wgScriptPath: '/some_custom_script_path'
})
If you just want to import the lib from an HTML file and don't have a setup that can import with CommonJS or ES6 Modules, you can simply download those pre-bundled files:
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/maxlath/wikibase-sdk/dist/dist/wikibase-sdk.js
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/maxlath/wikibase-sdk/dist/dist/wikidata-sdk.js
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/maxlath/wikibase-sdk/dist/dist/wikibase-sdk.min.js
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/maxlath/wikibase-sdk/dist/dist/wikidata-sdk.min.js
then you can import it in your html:
<script src="/path/to/wikibase-sdk.js"></script>
<script>console.log('can access WBK', WBK)</script>
<script src="/path/to/wikidata-sdk.js"></script>
<script>console.log('can access wdk, the wikidata.org bound product of WBK', wdk)</script>
A set of functions to make read queries to a Wikibase instance API (see Wikidata API documentation). For write operations, see wikibase-edit.
There are additional functions for Wikibase instances that have a SPARQL Query Service (such as Wikidata Query for wikidata.org). SPARQL can be a weird thing at first, but the Wikidata team and community really puts lots of efforts to make things easy with a super rich Wikidata Query Help page, an awesome tool to test you queries and visualize the result, and lots of examples!
Context
This library had for primary purpose to serve the needs of the inventaire project but extending its capabilities to other needs it totally possible: feel welcome to post your suggestions as issues or pull requests!
Design constraints
wikibase-sdk should stay "small" and dependency-free, so that a web application can include it in its bundle without paying a too high cost for it. A consequence is that the lib generates URLs where other libs would integrate doing the request and parsing it's response. But that actually feels quite right to do this way: simply generating the URLs let's users free to handle requests as they like (with callbacks, promises, async/await, whatever!)
wikidata-filter,
import-wikidata-dump-to-couchdb, and alikes — should get their own modules.
