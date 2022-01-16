Edit Wikibase from NodeJS. That can be Wikidata or whatever Wikibase instance you have.
This project has received a Wikimedia Project Grant.
See CHANGELOG.md for version info
npm install wikibase-edit
See How-to doc
See Development doc
Code contributions and propositions are very welcome, here are some design constraints you should be aware of:
wikibase-edit focuses on exposing Wikibase write operations. Features about getting and parsing data should rather go to
wikibase-sdk
