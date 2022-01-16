openbase logo
wikibase-edit

by maxlath
4.15.2 (see all)

a lib to edit Wikibase from NodeJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Wikidata API

Reviews

Readme

wikibase-edit

Edit Wikibase from NodeJS. That can be Wikidata or whatever Wikibase instance you have.

This project has received a Wikimedia Project Grant.

wikibase           wikidata

NPM

License Node JavaScript Style Guide

Download stats

Summary

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version info

Install

npm install wikibase-edit

How-To

See How-to doc

Development

See Development doc

Contributing

Code contributions and propositions are very welcome, here are some design constraints you should be aware of:

  • wikibase-edit focuses on exposing Wikibase write operations. Features about getting and parsing data should rather go to wikibase-sdk

See Also

You may also like

inventaire banner

Do you know Inventaire? It's a web app to share books with your friends, built on top of Wikidata! And its libre software too.

License

MIT

