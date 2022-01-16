Edit Wikibase from NodeJS. That can be Wikidata or whatever Wikibase instance you have.

This project has received a Wikimedia Project Grant.

Summary

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version info

Install

npm install wikibase-edit

See How-to doc

Development

See Development doc

Contributing

Code contributions and propositions are very welcome, here are some design constraints you should be aware of:

wikibase-edit focuses on exposing Wikibase write operations. Features about getting and parsing data should rather go to wikibase-sdk

See Also

wikibase-sdk: a javascript tool suite to query and work with any Wikibase data, heavily used by wikibase-edit and wikibase-cli

wikibase-cli: The friendly command-line interface to Wikibase

wikibase-dump-filter: Filter and format a newline-delimited JSON stream of Wikibase entities

wikidata-subset-search-engine: Tools to setup an ElasticSearch instance fed with subsets of Wikidata

wikidata-taxonomy: Command-line tool to extract taxonomies from Wikidata

Other Wikidata external tools

License

MIT