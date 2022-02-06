The Command-line interface interface to Wikibase instances.

This tool is mostly a CLI interface to the JS modules wikibase-edit and wikibase-sdk, + some treats for the CLI lovers. And a batch mechanism to process millions of edits.

It was primarily developed to target Wikidata, but as then been decoupled to support any Wikibase instance.

Supported systems: any system that can run NodeJS (Linux, Mac OS, Windows, and more)

This project received a Wikimedia Project Grant.

Show your support by adding {{#babel:Wikibase CLI}} to your Wikidata user page

Summary

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for version info

Dependencies

General

NodeJs >= v8 (recommended way to install it: use the awesome NVM)

(recommended way to install it: use the awesome NVM) Git

Per feature

to use the clipboard option: see copy-paste dependencies

Installation

via npm

npm install -g wikibase-cli

Installing globally allows to make the command wb (and wd , the Wikidata-bound verion of wb ) accessible from your shell $PATH .

If you later need to update the package to a different version, you can run the same command but specifying the version you want (here 12.2.0 )

npm install -g wikibase-cli@12.2.0

or just request the latest version

npm install -g wikibase-cli@latest

via docker

docker run --rm -t maxlath/wikibase-cli alias wb= "docker run --rm -it maxlath/wikibase-cli" wb label Q1

That would work, but all operations cached data (such as the list of all properties) would need to re-fetch those data for each operations, and all write operations would require you to re-enter your credentials everytime. To work around this, you can allow this container to persist some files on your system, using shared volumes:

mkdir -p $HOME /.config/wikibase-cli $HOME /.cache/wikibase-cli alias wb= 'docker run --rm -v "$HOME/.config/wikibase-cli:/root/.config/wikibase-cli" -v "$HOME/.cache/wikibase-cli:/root/.cache/wikibase-cli" -it maxlath/wikibase-cli'

NB: Beware that using wikibase-cli through a Docker container has a performance cost of something like 1s per command, so if you need to run many commands (for instance in a script to make mass edit on the desired Wikibase instance), you should probably rather use the NPM package directly

Commands

Read operations

See Read operations

Write operations

See Write operations

Config

Allows to persist options

See Config

License

MIT