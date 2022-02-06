The Command-line interface interface to Wikibase instances.
This tool is mostly a CLI interface to the JS modules wikibase-edit and wikibase-sdk, + some treats for the CLI lovers. And a batch mechanism to process millions of edits.
It was primarily developed to target Wikidata, but as then been decoupled to support any Wikibase instance.
Supported systems: any system that can run NodeJS (Linux, Mac OS, Windows, and more)
See CHANGELOG.md for version info
npm install -g wikibase-cli
Installing globally allows to make the command
wb (and
wd, the Wikidata-bound verion of
wb) accessible from your shell
$PATH.
If you later need to update the package to a different version, you can run the same command but specifying the version you want (here
12.2.0)
npm install -g wikibase-cli@12.2.0
or just request the latest version
npm install -g wikibase-cli@latest
# Might require to be run with sudo depending on your Docker installation
docker run --rm -t maxlath/wikibase-cli
# You can make an alias out of it:
alias wb="docker run --rm -it maxlath/wikibase-cli"
# You're then ready to use it as in the documentation examples
wb label Q1
That would work, but all operations cached data (such as the list of all properties) would need to re-fetch those data for each operations, and all write operations would require you to re-enter your credentials everytime. To work around this, you can allow this container to persist some files on your system, using shared volumes:
mkdir -p $HOME/.config/wikibase-cli $HOME/.cache/wikibase-cli
alias wb='docker run --rm -v "$HOME/.config/wikibase-cli:/root/.config/wikibase-cli" -v "$HOME/.cache/wikibase-cli:/root/.cache/wikibase-cli" -it maxlath/wikibase-cli'
NB: Beware that using wikibase-cli through a Docker container has a performance cost of something like 1s per command, so if you need to run many commands (for instance in a script to make mass edit on the desired Wikibase instance), you should probably rather use the NPM package directly
See Read operations
See Write operations
Allows to persist options
See Config
