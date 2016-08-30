openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ws

wifi.sh

by Dominic Tarr
0.7.2 (see all)

connect to wifi

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

217

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wifi.sh

bash script to connect to wifi (on linux)

Install

with npm

npm install -g wifi.sh

without npm

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/dominictarr/wifi.sh/master/index.sh > /usr/bin/wifi.sh; chmod +x /usr/bin/wifi.sh

Usage

#list currently available wifi networks.
sudo wifi.sh scan

#connect to best network
sudo wifi.sh connect

#add a network to file.
sudo wifi.sh add SSID passphrase

# show your mac address

sudo wifi.sh mac

# set your mac address randomly.

sudo wifi.sh randmac

# set your mac address manually

sudo wifi.sh 01:23:45:67:89:ab

#show current interface

wifi.sh interface

# this defaults to the LAST interface
# it finds, for me, this is the most recent USB wifi
# dongle I plugged in.

# set interface manually like this:

sudo INTERFACE=wlan0 wifi.sh connect

# set wpa_supplicant.conf location

sudo WPA_CONF=/etc/wpa_supplicant.conf wifi.sh connect

# connect to open network

sudo wifi.sh open "A great SSID"

# disconnect any wifi network

sudo INTERFACE=wlan0 wifi.sh disconnect

Some other wifi utils on npm,

These both use node, wifi.sh has the distinction that it is all in bash, so will run where there are very low resources, such as on a raspberry pi.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial