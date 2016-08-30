bash script to connect to wifi (on linux)

Install

with npm

npm install -g wifi .sh

without npm

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/dominictarr/wifi.sh/master/index.sh > /usr/bin/wifi.sh; chmod +x /usr/bin/wifi.sh

Usage

sudo wifi.sh scan sudo wifi.sh connect sudo wifi.sh add SSID passphrase sudo wifi.sh mac sudo wifi.sh randmac sudo wifi.sh 01:23:45:67:89:ab wifi.sh interface sudo INTERFACE=wlan0 wifi.sh connect sudo WPA_CONF=/etc/wpa_supplicant.conf wifi.sh connect sudo wifi.sh open "A great SSID" sudo INTERFACE=wlan0 wifi.sh disconnect

Some other wifi utils on npm,

These both use node, wifi.sh has the distinction that it is all in bash, so will run where there are very low resources, such as on a raspberry pi.

License

MIT