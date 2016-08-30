bash script to connect to wifi (on linux)
with npm
npm install -g wifi.sh
without npm
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/dominictarr/wifi.sh/master/index.sh > /usr/bin/wifi.sh; chmod +x /usr/bin/wifi.sh
#list currently available wifi networks.
sudo wifi.sh scan
#connect to best network
sudo wifi.sh connect
#add a network to file.
sudo wifi.sh add SSID passphrase
# show your mac address
sudo wifi.sh mac
# set your mac address randomly.
sudo wifi.sh randmac
# set your mac address manually
sudo wifi.sh 01:23:45:67:89:ab
#show current interface
wifi.sh interface
# this defaults to the LAST interface
# it finds, for me, this is the most recent USB wifi
# dongle I plugged in.
# set interface manually like this:
sudo INTERFACE=wlan0 wifi.sh connect
# set wpa_supplicant.conf location
sudo WPA_CONF=/etc/wpa_supplicant.conf wifi.sh connect
# connect to open network
sudo wifi.sh open "A great SSID"
# disconnect any wifi network
sudo INTERFACE=wlan0 wifi.sh disconnect
Some other wifi utils on npm,
These both use node, wifi.sh has the distinction that it is all in bash, so will run where there are very low resources, such as on a raspberry pi.
