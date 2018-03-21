Small jQuery plugin that provides an easy way to handle basic widget functions like collapsing, closing, ajax-refreshing & fullsreening.
To apply all these features to your default widget you have to add appropriate links (or buttons) to it:
<section class="widget">
<header>
<h3>Header</h3>
<div class="widget-controls">
<a data-widgster="load" href="#">Reload</a>
<a data-widgster="expand" href="#">Expand</a>
<a data-widgster="collapse" href="#">Collapse</a>
<a data-widgster="fullscreen" href="#">Fullscreen</a>
<a data-widgster="restore" href="#">Restore</a>
<a data-widgster="close" href="#">Close</a>
</div>
</header>
<div class="widget-body">
Body
</div>
</section>
In the example above links are put into a
.widget-controls but you can put them anywhere inside of widget.
Then widgster needs to be initialized via javascript:
$('.widget').widgster();
As you could guess
data-widgster attribute defines widget action to be performed when link is clicked.
data-widget-load attribute.
All actions may be called via js:
$('.widget').widgster('close');
callback is called.
Widgster accepts an object with options:
$('.widget').widgster({
collapsed: true
});
Each action fires both before and after event. Events have the same names as actions. Before event may be canceled.
For example, to make refresh button spin:
$('.widget').on("load.widgster", function(){
$(this).find('[data-widgster="load"] > i').addClass('fa-spin')
}).on("loaded.widgster", function(){
$(this).find('[data-widgster="load"] > i').removeClass('fa-spin')
});