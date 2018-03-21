Widgster

Small jQuery plugin that provides an easy way to handle basic widget functions like collapsing, closing, ajax-refreshing & fullsreening.

Demo

Advanced Demo

Use

To apply all these features to your default widget you have to add appropriate links (or buttons) to it:

<section class = "widget" > < header > < h3 > Header </ h3 > < div class = "widget-controls" > < a data-widgster = "load" href = "#" > Reload </ a > < a data-widgster = "expand" href = "#" > Expand </ a > < a data-widgster = "collapse" href = "#" > Collapse </ a > < a data-widgster = "fullscreen" href = "#" > Fullscreen </ a > < a data-widgster = "restore" href = "#" > Restore </ a > < a data-widgster = "close" href = "#" > Close </ a > </ div > </ header > < div class = "widget-body" > Body </ div > </ section >

In the example above links are put into a .widget-controls but you can put them anywhere inside of widget.

Then widgster needs to be initialized via javascript:

$( '.widget' ).widgster();

As you could guess data-widgster attribute defines widget action to be performed when link is clicked.

Actions

close - closes the widget;

- closes the widget; collapse - collapses (minimizes) the widget. An element holding this data attribute will be hidden when widget gets expanded;

- collapses (minimizes) the widget. An element holding this data attribute will be hidden when widget gets expanded; expand - expands the widget. An element holding this data attribute will be hidden when widget gets collapsed;

- expands the widget. An element holding this data attribute will be hidden when widget gets collapsed; fullscreen - fullscreens the widget. An element holding this data attribute will be hidden when widget gets restored;

- fullscreens the widget. An element holding this data attribute will be hidden when widget gets restored; restore - restores the widget back to its position. An element holding this data attribute will be hidden when widget gets fullscreened;

- restores the widget back to its position. An element holding this data attribute will be hidden when widget gets fullscreened; load - reloads widget content from the url provided with data-widget-load attribute.

All actions may be called via js:

$( '.widget' ).widgster( 'close' );

Options

collapsed - if true collapses widget after page load;

- if true collapses widget after page load; fullscreened - if true fullscreens widget after page load;

- if true fullscreens widget after page load; bodySelector - widget body selector. Used for loading and collapsing. Default is .body ;

- widget body selector. Used for loading and collapsing. Default is ; load - an url to fetch widget body from. Default is undefined ;

- an url to fetch widget body from. Default is ; showLoader - whether to show a loader when ajax refresh performed. Default is true ;

- whether to show a loader when ajax refresh performed. Default is ; autoload - whether to automatically perform ajax refresh after page load. May be set to an integer value. If set, for example, to 2000 will refresh the widget every 2 seconds. Default is false ;

- whether to automatically perform ajax refresh after page load. May be set to an integer value. If set, for example, to 2000 will refresh the widget every 2 seconds. Default is ; closePrompt(callback) - a function to be called when closing. Closing is only performed when callback is called.

Widgster accepts an object with options:

$( '.widget' ).widgster({ collapsed : true });

Events

Each action fires both before and after event. Events have the same names as actions. Before event may be canceled.

For example, to make refresh button spin:

$( '.widget' ).on( "load.widgster" , function ( ) { $( this ).find( '[data-widgster="load"] > i' ).addClass( 'fa-spin' ) }).on( "loaded.widgster" , function ( ) { $( this ).find( '[data-widgster="load"] > i' ).removeClass( 'fa-spin' ) });

How can I support the developers?