wickedElements 🧙

📣 Community Announcement

Please ask questions in the dedicated discussions repository, to help the community around this project grow ♥

An all inclusive ~1.3K library to handle any element as if it was a Custom Element.

import {define, defineAsync, get , upgrade, whenDefined} from 'wicked-elements'; const {define, defineAsync, get , upgrade, whenDefined} = require('wicked-elements');

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/wicked-elements" > wickedElements.{define, get , upgrade, whenDefined}; </ script >

All versions changes

Please read VERSIONS.md to know more about historical changes, including the breaking one.

API

Exact same customElements API, with the following differences:

wickedElements.get(CSS) returns the component definition, which should be an object literal, or a combination of definitions (i.e. Object.assign({}, BaseDefinition, OverwritesDefinition) )

returns the component definition, which should be an object literal, or a combination of definitions (i.e. ) wickedElements.define(CSS, definition) accepts any CSS selector, where the more specific it is, the better.

The definition is a literal object with optional helpers/utilities described as such:

wickedElements.define( '[data-wicked="my-component"]' , { init() { this .element; }, connected() {}, disconnected() {}, observedAttributes : [ 'data-thing' , 'value' ], attributeChanged(name, oldValue, newValue) {}, onClick(event) {}, onCustomEvent(event) {} onClickOptions : { once : true } } );

Can I use 3rd parts libraries to render content? Sure thing! Following a lighterhtml integration example, also live in CodePen: import {render, html, svg} from 'lighterhtml' ; const LighterHTML = { html() { return render( this .element, html.apply( null , arguments )); }, svg() { return render( this .element, svg.apply( null , arguments )); } }; import {define} from 'wicked-elements' ; define( '.my-component' , { ...LighterHTML, init() { this .render(); }, render() { this .html `<h3>Hello 👋</h3>` ; } });

Can I haz hooks too? You can either check hookedElements for an out-of-the-box solution, or you could use augmentor, which is just perfect for this use case 😉, which is indeed exactly what hookedElements use (it's just automatically integrated). Test it live on CodePen. import {augmentor, useState} from 'augmentor' ; import {define} from 'wicked-elements' ; define( 'button.counter' , { init() { this .render = augmentor( this .render.bind( this )); this .render(); }, render() { const [counter, update] = useState( 0 ); const {element} = this ; element.onclick = () => update(counter + 1 ); element.textContent = ` ${counter} clicks` ; } });

Any basic example to play with? This is a classic one, the WebComponents.dev click counter, also in in CodePen.

Any other example? Sure. Here any element with a disabled class will effectively become disabled. wickedElements.define( '.disabled' , { init() { const {element} = this ; if ( 'disabled' in element) return ; Object .defineProperty(element, 'disabled' , { get : () => element.hasAttribute( 'disabled' ), set : value => { if (value) { element.style.cssText = this .disabled; element.setAttribute( 'disabled' , '' ); } else { element.style.cssText = '' ; element.removeAttribute( 'disabled' ); } } }); element.disabled = element.disabled; }, disabled : ` pointer-events: none; opacity: 0.5; ` }); Once a definition is known, even same DOM nodes can be handled by multiple definitions/behaviors. As example, here we are addressing all elements that will eventually have a [disabled] attribute. wickedElements.define( '[disabled]' , { onMouseOver() { const {element} = this ; if (element.disabled) { element.style.visibility = 'hidden' ; } }, onMouseOut() { this .element.style.visibility = 'visible' ; } }); Each definition/behavior will provide a new instance of such definition (definition as prototype), meaning there are no conflicts between definitions, and each wicked instance deals with what its prototype object had at the time of definition.

Any caveat/hint to consider? Same as Custom Elements suffer name-clashing, so that you can have only one custom-element definition per page, wicked definitions also could clash if the name is too generic. It is a good practice to ensure, somehow, your definitions are namespaced, or unique enough, if you're after portability. wickedElements.define( '[data-wicked="my-proj-name-table"]' , { }); Using data-wicked="..." is convenient to also be sure a single element would represent the definition and nothing else, as you cannot have multiple values within an element.dataset.wicked , or better, you can serve these components via Server Side Rendering and reflect their special powers via JS once their definition lands on the client, which can be at any given time. Using a runtime unique class/attribute name also grants behaviors and definitions won't clash, but portability of each wicked behavior could be compromised.