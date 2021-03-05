The
inert attribute/property allows web authors to mark parts of the DOM tree
as inert:
When a node is inert, then the user agent must act as if the node was absent for the purposes of targeting user interaction events, may ignore the node for the purposes of text search user interfaces (commonly known as "find in page"), and may prevent the user from selecting text in that node.
Furthermore, a node which is inert should also be hidden from assistive technology.
npm install --save wicg-inert
We recommend only using versions of the polyfill that have been published to npm, rather than cloning the repo and using the source directly. This helps ensure the version you're using is stable and thoroughly tested.
This project provides two versions of the polyfill in
package.json.
main: Points at
dist/inert.js which is transpiled to ES3.
module: Points at
src/inert.js which is not transpiled and uses modern
JavaScript. See #136 if
you would like to tell webpack to use the version in
main.
If you do want to build from source, make sure you clone the latest tag!
import "wicg-inert";
OR…
...
<script src="/node_modules/wicg-inert/dist/inert.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
inert on an element
const el = document.querySelector('#my-element');
el.inert = true; // alternatively, el.setAttribute('inert', '');
If you want to use
inert with an older browser you'll need to include
additional polyfills for
Map,
Set,
Element.prototype.matches,
and Node.prototype.contains.
In accordance with the W3C's new polyfill
guidance,
the
inert polyfill does not bundle other polyfills.
You can use a service like Polyfill.io to download only the polyfills needed by the current browser. Just add the following line to the start of your page:
<script src="https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=Map,Set,Element.prototype.matches,Node.prototype.contains"></script>
By default, this polyfill will dynamically insert some CSS, which requires the style-src rule of your Content Security Policy to allow 'unsafe-inline'.
It is possible avoid doing so by including those rules from a CSS stylesheet, as
follows (the
id property is used by the polyfill to know if it needs to
dynamically add the missing rules):
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="inert.css" id="inert-style" />
The stylesheet should include the following rules:
[inert] {
pointer-events: none;
cursor: default;
}
[inert], [inert] * {
user-select: none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
}
The polyfill attempts to provide a reasonable fidelity polyfill for the
inert
attribute, however please note:
It relies on mutation observers to detect the addition of the
inert
attribute, and to detect dynamically added content within inert subtrees.
Testing for inert-ness in any way immediately after either type of mutation
will therefore give inconsistent results; please allow the current task to end
before relying on mutation-related changes to take effect, for example via
setTimeout(fn, 0) or
Promise.resolve().
Example:
const newButton = document.createElement('button');
const inertContainer = document.querySelector('[inert]');
inertContainer.appendChild(newButton);
// Wait for the next microtask to allow mutation observers to react to the
// DOM change
Promise.resolve().then(() => {
expect(isUnfocusable(newButton)).to.equal(true);
});
Using the
inert property, however, is synchronous.
The polyfill will be expensive, performance-wise, compared to a native
inert
implementation, because it requires a fair amount of tree-walking. To mitigate
this, we recommend not using
inert during performance sensitive actions
(like during animations or scrolling). Instead, wait till these events are
complete, or consider using
requestIdleCallback
to set
inert.
Tests are written using ES5 syntax. This is to avoid needing to transpile them
for older browsers. There are a few modern features they rely upon, e.g.
Array.from and
Promises. These are polyfilled for the tests using
Polyfill.io. For a list of polyfilled features, check out
the
polyfill section in
karma.conf.js.
Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs