















Ever wondered why any particular module ended up in a bundle? WhyBundled is here to answer exactly this question.

It's meant to be used alongside stats report from webpack.

Quick Start

npm i -g whybundled whybundled stats.json ← stats file generated by wepback

Usage

USAGE whybundled stats.json [pattern] COMMANDS by Shows all modules that were brought into the bundle by a particular module. OPTIONS -- limit Limits output of reasons and files [number] [default: 20] --filesOnly Only include files [boolean] --modulesOnly Only include modules [boolean] --directoryOnly Only include direct dependencies [boolean] --transitiveOnly Only include transitive dependencies [boolean] --duplicatesOnly Only include modules that have duplicates in a resulting bundle [boolean] --ignore Comma separated list of glob patterns to exclude modules from final output [string] --sortBy Sort modules, available fields: size, imported. E.g. size:asc or size:desc. [string] -- help Output usage information --version Output the version number EXAMPLES whybundled stats.json --ignore babel-runtime,tslib whybundled stats.json --modulesOnly whybundled by stats.json styled-components

Features

Stats Analyses

Outputs list of all modules/files included in the bundle in from most imported to least imported order.

Builds a chain of dependencies for transitive dependencies.

Shows all files that were included for particular module.

Shows all reasons why particular module was included.

MODULE isobject ├─ imported: 1 time ← number of times module imported ├─ type : [transitive] ← type of a dependency can be either direct or transitive │ └─ isobject -> is-plain-object -> styled-components ← for transitive dependencies whybundled outputs a chain of dependencies up to the closest direct │ ├─ locations: ← where module is located in a project │ └─ ../node_modules/isobject/ │ ├─ files: ← list of files that were included for this module │ └─ ../node_modules/isobject/index.js │ └─ reasons: ← list of reasons why module was included in a bundle └─ is-plain-object └─ ../node_modules/is-plain-object/index.js 10:15-34 [cjs require]

Duplicates Badge

If module has been bundled several times from different locations whybundled adds [multiple] badge next to the locations field:

Brought by

Using by command whybundled shows all modules that were brought into the bundle by a particular module: