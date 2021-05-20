openbase logo
by Stanislav Sysoev
2.0.0

Answers the question – Why the hell is this module in a bundle?

Ever wondered why any particular module ended up in a bundle? WhyBundled is here to answer exactly this question.

It's meant to be used alongside stats report from webpack.

Quick Start

npm i -g whybundled

whybundled stats.json ← stats file generated by wepback

whybundled default report

Usage

USAGE
  whybundled stats.json [pattern]

COMMANDS
  by     Shows all modules that were brought into the bundle by a particular module.

OPTIONS
  --limit              Limits output of reasons and files [number] [default: 20]
  --filesOnly          Only include files [boolean]
  --modulesOnly        Only include modules [boolean]
  --directoryOnly      Only include direct dependencies [boolean]
  --transitiveOnly     Only include transitive dependencies [boolean]
  --duplicatesOnly     Only include modules that have duplicates in a resulting bundle [boolean]
  --ignore             Comma separated list of glob patterns to exclude modules from final output [string]
  --sortBy             Sort modules, available fields: size, imported. E.g. size:asc or size:desc. [string]
  --help               Output usage information
  --version            Output the version number

EXAMPLES
  whybundled stats.json --ignore babel-runtime,tslib
  whybundled stats.json --modulesOnly
  whybundled by stats.json styled-components

Features

Stats Analyses

  • Outputs list of all modules/files included in the bundle in from most imported to least imported order.
  • Builds a chain of dependencies for transitive dependencies.
  • Shows all files that were included for particular module.
  • Shows all reasons why particular module was included.
MODULE  isobject
├─ imported: 1 time     ← number of times module imported
├─ type: [transitive]   ← type of a dependency can be either direct or transitive
│  └─ isobject -> is-plain-object -> styled-components    ← for transitive dependencies whybundled outputs a chain of dependencies up to the closest direct
│
├─ locations:  ← where module is located in a project
│  └─ ../node_modules/isobject/
│
├─ files:      ← list of files that were included for this module
│  └─ ../node_modules/isobject/index.js
│
└─ reasons:    ← list of reasons why module was included in a bundle
   └─ is-plain-object
      └─ ../node_modules/is-plain-object/index.js  10:15-34  [cjs require]

Duplicates Badge

If module has been bundled several times from different locations whybundled adds [multiple] badge next to the locations field:

whybundled duplicates

Brought by

Using by command whybundled shows all modules that were brought into the bundle by a particular module:

USAGE
  whybundled by stats.json [pattern]

OPTIONS
  --limit      Limits output of reasons and files [number=20]
  --only       Limits output to only include modules that were included by specified module exclusively [boolean]
  --ignore     Comma separated list of glob patterns to exclude modules from final output [string]

EXAMPLES
  whybundled by stats.json styled-components
  whybundled by stats.json styled-components --ignore babel-runtime,tslib
  whybundled by stats.json styled-components --only

whybundled brought by

