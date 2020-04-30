Community chat. Join us!
whsis currently at v2 major version. We had plans for v3 yet but development isn't active. So v2 will probably remain the main stable version until further notice.
We try to publish minor update releases for bug fixes, we will review PRs.
# Install npm version
$ npm install whs
For
whs@2.2.x(Three.js r92) use @beta tag
Download the minified library or link the one from CDN
<script src="js/three.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/whs.min.js"></script>
The code below makes a
WHS.App instance which handles all your modules and components for better work with
WebGL. This one creates a scene, camera and renderer - we add the following modules to the App.
const app = new WHS.App([
new WHS.ElementModule(), // Apply to DOM.
new WHS.SceneModule(), // Create a new THREE.Scene and set it to app.
new WHS.DefineModule('camera', new WHS.PerspectiveCamera({ // Apply a camera.
position: new THREE.Vector3(0, 0, 50)
})),
new WHS.RenderingModule({bgColor: 0x162129}), // Apply THREE.WebGLRenderer
new WHS.ResizeModule() // Make it resizable.
]);
app.start(); // Run app.
Worker (Multithreading)
|Name
|Status
|Description
|physics-module-ammonext
|Physics module based on Ammo.js
