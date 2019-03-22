Request tiles from WMS servers that support EPSG:3857.

This project is a JavaScript port of https://github.com/timwaters/whoots by Tim Waters.

What is it?

Given a z/x/y tile coordinate like 19/154308/197167 , whoots-js can request imagery from an EPSG:3857 supporting WMS server like this:

https://img.nj.gov/imagerywms/Natural2015? bbox=-8242663.382160267,4966572.349857613,-8242586.945131982,4966648.786885899 & format=image/png&service=WMS&version=1.1.1&request=GetMap&srs=EPSG:3857 & width=256&height=256&layers=Natural2015

Usage

var WhooTS = require ( '@mapbox/whoots-js' ); var baseUrl = 'https://img.nj.gov/imagerywms/Natural2015' ; var layer = 'Natural2015' ; var url = WhooTS.getURL(baseUrl, layer, 154308 , 197167 , 19 );

Server

This project includes a sample redirecting wms proxy server in server.js .

npm run start will start a local server on port 8080 that redirects tile requests.

Valid tile requests look like:

http : http :

Documentation

Complete API documentation is here: http://mapbox.github.io/whoots-js/