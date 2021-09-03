openbase logo
whoops

by Kiko Beats
4.1.0 (see all)

It makes simple create qualified errors.

Downloads/wk

26.2K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

whoops

Last version Coverage Status NPM Status

It makes simple throw qualified errors. Inspired in errno, create-error-class and fault.

Why

  • An easy way to create qualified errors.
  • Using the standard Error interface in browser and NodeJS.
  • Attach extra information, being flexible with whatever user case.

This library is a compromise to provide a clean API for use Error native class.

Install

npm install whoops --save

Basically it turns:

const error = Error('Something is wrong')
error.name = 'DAMNError'
throw error // => 'DAMNError: ENOFILE, Something is wrong'

Into a one line more productive declaration:

const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('UserError')

throw userError('User not found') // => 'UserError: User not found'

Creating Qualified Errors

Call whoops to get a constructor function. Every time you call the constructor, you get an Error instance:

const whoops = require('whoops')
const myError = whoops()
throw myError()

Create domain specific errors providing a className as first argument:

const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('userError')
throw userError()

The qualified error will be extends from Error:

const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('userError')
const error = userError()
console.log(error instanceof Error); // => true

Attach extra information passing a props as second argument:

const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('userError', {code: 'ENOVALID'})
const err = userError()
console.log(`My error code is ${err.code}`) // => My error code is ENOVALID

You can associate dynamic props as well:

const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('userError', {
  code: 'ENOVALID',
  message: props => `User '${props.username}' not found`
})

const err = userError({username: 'kiko'})
console.log(err.message) // => User 'kiko' not found

Error Types

By default you will get Error instances calling whoops, but you can get different errors calling the properly method:

NameMethod
Errorwhoops
TypeErrorwhoops.type
RangeErrorwhoops.range
EvalErrorwhoops.eval
SyntaxErrorwhoops.syntax
ReferenceErrorwhoops.reference
URIErrorwhoops.uri

Extra: Always throw/return an Error!

If you code implementation is

  • synchronous, throws Error. If you just return the Error nothings happens!.
  • asynchronous, returns Error in the first argument of the callback (or using promises).

About asynchronous code, is correct return a Object that is not a Error in the first argument of the callback to express unexpected behavior, but the Object doesn't have a type and definitely can't follow a error interface for determinate a special behavior:

callback('LOL something was wrong') // poor
callback({message: 'LOL something was wrong' } // poor, but better
callback(whoops('LOL, something was wrong') // BEST!

Passing always an Error you can can associated different type of error with different behavior:

switch (err.name) {
  case 'JSONError':
    console.log('your error logic here')
    break
  default:
    console.log('undefined code')
    break
};

License

MIT © Kiko Beats

