It makes simple throw qualified errors. Inspired in errno, create-error-class and fault.
Error interface in browser and NodeJS.
This library is a compromise to provide a clean API for use
Error native class.
npm install whoops --save
Basically it turns:
const error = Error('Something is wrong')
error.name = 'DAMNError'
throw error // => 'DAMNError: ENOFILE, Something is wrong'
Into a one line more productive declaration:
const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('UserError')
throw userError('User not found') // => 'UserError: User not found'
Call
whoops to get a constructor function. Every time you call the constructor, you get an
Error instance:
const whoops = require('whoops')
const myError = whoops()
throw myError()
Create domain specific errors providing a
className as first argument:
const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('userError')
throw userError()
The qualified error will be extends from
Error:
const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('userError')
const error = userError()
console.log(error instanceof Error); // => true
Attach extra information passing a
props as second argument:
const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('userError', {code: 'ENOVALID'})
const err = userError()
console.log(`My error code is ${err.code}`) // => My error code is ENOVALID
You can associate dynamic
props as well:
const whoops = require('whoops')
const userError = whoops('userError', {
code: 'ENOVALID',
message: props => `User '${props.username}' not found`
})
const err = userError({username: 'kiko'})
console.log(err.message) // => User 'kiko' not found
By default you will get
Error instances calling whoops, but you can get different errors calling the properly method:
|Name
|Method
|Error
|whoops
|TypeError
|whoops.type
|RangeError
|whoops.range
|EvalError
|whoops.eval
|SyntaxError
|whoops.syntax
|ReferenceError
|whoops.reference
|URIError
|whoops.uri
If you code implementation is
Error. If you just return the
Error nothings happens!.
Error in the first argument of the callback (or using promises).
About asynchronous code, is correct return a
Object that is not a
Error in the first argument of the callback to express unexpected behavior, but the
Object doesn't have a type and definitely can't follow a error interface for determinate a special behavior:
callback('LOL something was wrong') // poor
callback({message: 'LOL something was wrong' } // poor, but better
callback(whoops('LOL, something was wrong') // BEST!
Passing always an
Error you can can associated different type of error with different behavior:
switch (err.name) {
case 'JSONError':
console.log('your error logic here')
break
default:
console.log('undefined code')
break
};
MIT © Kiko Beats