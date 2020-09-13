🌍 Whoiser

whoiser is a WHOIS client for Node.js than helps with querying WHOIS servers for TLDs, domain names, AS numbers and IPs.

Has support for auto-discovery WHOIS servers for TLDs and IPs allocators, making it easy to get WHOIS info with a single call like whoiser('google.com') or whoiser('1.1.1.1') . Applies minimal parsing to results, returning same data format from different WHOIS servers.

Highlights

Returns WHOIS info for any internet address

Requires zero config, but configurable when needed

Recognises queries and routes the request to correct server

Minimal parsing to provide consistent results across WHOIS servers

Uses WHOIS servers from IANA, if not provided

Discover all available TLDs

Getting Started

Installation

npm i whoiser

Usage

The library has a simple API. Use whoiser(query) with any query you would want OR use specific functions with options like whoiser.domain(domain, {options}) , whoiser.ip(ip, {options})

Example

const whoiser = require ( 'whoiser' ) const domainWhois = whoiser( 'google.com' ) const tldWhois = whoiser( '.net' ) const ipWhois = whoiser( '1.1.1.1' )

Client API

whoiser(query, options) - Get WHOIS data for any internet address

- Get WHOIS data for any internet address whoiser.domain(domain, options) - Get parsed WHOIS data for a domain

- Get parsed WHOIS data for a domain whoiser.tld(tld, options) - Get WHOIS data for a TLD

- Get WHOIS data for a TLD whoiser.asn(asn, options) - Get WHOIS data for an AS number

- Get WHOIS data for an AS number whoiser.ip(ip, options) - Get WHOIS data for a IP

- Get WHOIS data for a IP whoiser.allTlds - Returns a list of all TLDs, downloaded from IANA

- Returns a list of all TLDs, downloaded from IANA whoiser.query(options) - Query a WHOIS server for data

Domain whois

Get WHOIS info for domains.

whoiser.domain(domain, options): Promise<Object<whoisServer>>

domain - Domain name, excluding any subdomain. Ex: 'google.com'

- Domain name, excluding any subdomain. Ex: 'google.com' options - Object of options to use, all optional: host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500 follow - How many WHOIS server to query. 1 = registry server (faster), 2 = registry + registrar (more domain details). Default: 2 raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to __raw

- Object of options to use, all optional:

const whoiser = require ( 'whoiser' ); ( async ( ) => { let domainInfo = await whoiser( 'google.com' ) let domainInfo2 = await whoiser.domain( 'blog.google' , { host : 'whois.nic.google' , follow : 1 }) console .log(domainInfo, domainInfo2) })();

Returns a promise which resolves with an Object of WHOIS servers checked:

{ "whois.verisign-grs.com" : { "Domain Name" : "GOOGLE.COM" , "Registrar WHOIS Server" : "whois.markmonitor.com" , ... }, "whois.markmonitor.com" : { "Domain Name" : "google.com" , "Creation Date" : "1997-09-15T00:00:00-0700" , "Expiry Date" : "2020-09-13T21:00:00-0700" , "Registrar" : "MarkMonitor, Inc." , "Domain Status" : [ "clientUpdateProhibited" , "clientTransferProhibited" ], ... "Name Server" : [ "ns1.google.com" , "ns2.google.com" ], "text" : [ "For more information on WHOIS status codes, please visit:" , ... ] } }

IP whois

Get WHOIS info for IPs

whoiser.ip(ip, options): Promise<Object>

ip - IP. Ex: '1.1.1.1'

- IP. Ex: '1.1.1.1' options - Object of options to use, all optional: host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500 raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to __raw

- Object of options to use, all optional:

const whoiser = require ( 'whoiser' ); ( async ( ) => { let ipInfo = await whoiser( '1.1.1.1' ) let ipInfo2 = await whoiser.ip( '8.8.8.8' , { host : 'whois.arin.net' }) console .log(ipInfo, ipInfo2) })();

Returns a promise which resolves with an Array of WHOIS info lines:

{ range : '2606:4700:: - 2606:4700:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF' , route : '2606:4700::/32' , NetName : 'CLOUDFLARENET' , NetHandle : 'NET6-2606-4700-1' , Parent : 'NET6-2600 (NET6-2600-1)' , NetType : 'Direct Allocation' , asn : 'AS13335' , Organization : 'Cloudflare, Inc. (CLOUD14)' , RegDate : '2011-11-01' , Updated : '2017-02-17' , Comment : 'All Cloudflare abuse reporting can be done via https://www.cloudflare.com/abuse' , }

AS Number whois

Get WHOIS info for an AS number

whoiser.asn(asn, options): Promise<Object>

asn - ASN. Ex: 'AS15169' or 15169

- ASN. Ex: 'AS15169' or options - Object of options to use, all optional: host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500 raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to __raw

- Object of options to use, all optional:

const whoiser = require ( 'whoiser' ); ( async ( ) => { let whois = await whoiser.asn( 15169 ) console .log(whois) })();

Returns a promise which resolves with an Object of WHOIS info:

{ ASNumber : '15169' , ASName : 'GOOGLE' , ASHandle : 'AS15169' , RegDate : '2000-03-30' , Updated : '2012-02-24' , Ref : 'https://rdap.arin.net/registry/autnum/15169' , }

Roadmap

Aiming to have these features:

helper function to query WHOIS servers -> whoiser.query()

helper function to query WHOIS servers -> query whois for TLDs with parsed result -> whoiser.tld()

query whois for TLDs with parsed result -> query whois for domains with parsed result -> whoiser.domain()

query whois for domains with parsed result -> query whois for IPs and return parsed result -> whoiser.ip()

query whois for IPs and return parsed result -> query whois for ASN with parsed result -> whoiser.asn()

query whois for ASN with parsed result -> Punycode support

Punycode support Normalize Domain WHOIS field names, removing inconsistencies between WHOIS servers

Normalize Domain WHOIS field names, removing inconsistencies between WHOIS servers Test more IPs and ASNs to deliver consistent WHOIS results

Unsupported TLDs

.ch - WHOIS server for .ch doesn't return WHOIS info, works only in browser https://www.nic.ch/whois/. This library can be used only to check .ch domain availability, example here https://runkit.com/andreiigna/5efdeaa8e4f2d8001a00312d

More

Please report any issues here on GitHub. Any contributions are welcome

License

MIT

Copyright (c) Andrei Igna, Layered