whoiser

by LayeredStudio
1.13.1 (see all)

🌍 Easy to use WHOIS info for domains, TLDs and IPs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

🌍 Whoiser

whoiser is a WHOIS client for Node.js than helps with querying WHOIS servers for TLDs, domain names, AS numbers and IPs.

Has support for auto-discovery WHOIS servers for TLDs and IPs allocators, making it easy to get WHOIS info with a single call like whoiser('google.com') or whoiser('1.1.1.1'). Applies minimal parsing to results, returning same data format from different WHOIS servers.

Highlights

  • Returns WHOIS info for any internet address
  • Requires zero config, but configurable when needed
  • Recognises queries and routes the request to correct server
  • Minimal parsing to provide consistent results across WHOIS servers
  • Uses WHOIS servers from IANA, if not provided
  • Discover all available TLDs

→ See it in action here https://dmns.app

Getting Started

Installation

npm i whoiser

Usage

The library has a simple API. Use whoiser(query) with any query you would want OR use specific functions with options like whoiser.domain(domain, {options}), whoiser.ip(ip, {options})

Example

const whoiser = require('whoiser')

const domainWhois = whoiser('google.com')
const tldWhois = whoiser('.net')
const ipWhois = whoiser('1.1.1.1')

See all examples

Client API

Domain whois

Get WHOIS info for domains.

whoiser.domain(domain, options): Promise<Object<whoisServer>>

  • domain - Domain name, excluding any subdomain. Ex: 'google.com'
  • options - Object of options to use, all optional:
    • host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA
    • timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500
    • follow - How many WHOIS server to query. 1 = registry server (faster), 2 = registry + registrar (more domain details). Default: 2
    • raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to __raw
const whoiser = require('whoiser');

(async () => {

    // WHOIS info from Registry (Verisign) AND Registrar (MarkMonitor) whois servers
    let domainInfo = await whoiser('google.com')

    // OR with options for whois server and how many WHOIS servers to query
    let domainInfo2 = await whoiser.domain('blog.google', {host: 'whois.nic.google', follow: 1})

    console.log(domainInfo, domainInfo2)
})();

Returns a promise which resolves with an Object of WHOIS servers checked:

{
        "whois.verisign-grs.com": {
                "Domain Name": "GOOGLE.COM",
                "Registrar WHOIS Server": "whois.markmonitor.com",
                ...
        },
        "whois.markmonitor.com": {
                "Domain Name": "google.com",
                "Creation Date": "1997-09-15T00:00:00-0700",
                "Expiry Date": "2020-09-13T21:00:00-0700",
                "Registrar": "MarkMonitor, Inc.",
                "Domain Status": [
                        "clientUpdateProhibited",
                        "clientTransferProhibited"
                ],
                ...
                "Name Server": [
                        "ns1.google.com",
                        "ns2.google.com"
                ],
                "text": [
                        "For more information on WHOIS status codes, please visit:",
                        ...
                ]
        }
}

IP whois

Get WHOIS info for IPs

whoiser.ip(ip, options): Promise<Object>

  • ip - IP. Ex: '1.1.1.1'
  • options - Object of options to use, all optional:
    • host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA
    • timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500
    • raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to __raw
const whoiser = require('whoiser');

(async () => {

    // WHOIS info with auto-discovering for WHOIS server
    let ipInfo = await whoiser('1.1.1.1')

    // OR with options for whois server
    let ipInfo2 = await whoiser.ip('8.8.8.8', {host: 'whois.arin.net'})

    console.log(ipInfo, ipInfo2)
})();

Returns a promise which resolves with an Array of WHOIS info lines:

{
    range: '2606:4700:: - 2606:4700:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF',
    route: '2606:4700::/32',
    NetName: 'CLOUDFLARENET',
    NetHandle: 'NET6-2606-4700-1',
    Parent: 'NET6-2600 (NET6-2600-1)',
    NetType: 'Direct Allocation',
    asn: 'AS13335',
    Organization: 'Cloudflare, Inc. (CLOUD14)',
    RegDate: '2011-11-01',
    Updated: '2017-02-17',
    Comment: 'All Cloudflare abuse reporting can be done via  https://www.cloudflare.com/abuse',
}

AS Number whois

Get WHOIS info for an AS number

whoiser.asn(asn, options): Promise<Object>

  • asn - ASN. Ex: 'AS15169' or 15169
  • options - Object of options to use, all optional:
    • host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA
    • timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500
    • raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to __raw
const whoiser = require('whoiser');

(async () => {

        // WHOIS info for ASN15169
        let whois = await whoiser.asn(15169)

        console.log(whois)
})();

Returns a promise which resolves with an Object of WHOIS info:

{
    ASNumber: '15169',
    ASName: 'GOOGLE',
    ASHandle: 'AS15169',
    RegDate: '2000-03-30',
    Updated: '2012-02-24',
    Ref: 'https://rdap.arin.net/registry/autnum/15169',
}

Roadmap

Aiming to have these features:

  • helper function to query WHOIS servers -> whoiser.query()
  • query whois for TLDs with parsed result -> whoiser.tld()
  • query whois for domains with parsed result -> whoiser.domain()
  • query whois for IPs and return parsed result -> whoiser.ip()
  • query whois for ASN with parsed result -> whoiser.asn()
  • Punycode support
  • Normalize Domain WHOIS field names, removing inconsistencies between WHOIS servers
  • Test more IPs and ASNs to deliver consistent WHOIS results

Unsupported TLDs

More

Please report any issues here on GitHub. Any contributions are welcome

License

MIT

Copyright (c) Andrei Igna, Layered

