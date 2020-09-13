whoiser is a WHOIS client for Node.js than helps with querying WHOIS servers for TLDs, domain names, AS numbers and IPs.
Has support for auto-discovery WHOIS servers for TLDs and IPs allocators, making it easy to get WHOIS info with a single call like
whoiser('google.com') or
whoiser('1.1.1.1').
Applies minimal parsing to results, returning same data format from different WHOIS servers.
→ See it in action here https://dmns.app
npm i whoiser
The library has a simple API.
Use
whoiser(query) with any query you would want OR use specific functions with options like
whoiser.domain(domain, {options}),
whoiser.ip(ip, {options})
const whoiser = require('whoiser')
const domainWhois = whoiser('google.com')
const tldWhois = whoiser('.net')
const ipWhois = whoiser('1.1.1.1')
whoiser(query, options) - Get WHOIS data for any internet address
whoiser.domain(domain, options) - Get parsed WHOIS data for a domain
whoiser.tld(tld, options) - Get WHOIS data for a TLD
whoiser.asn(asn, options) - Get WHOIS data for an AS number
whoiser.ip(ip, options) - Get WHOIS data for a IP
whoiser.allTlds - Returns a list of all TLDs, downloaded from IANA
whoiser.query(options) - Query a WHOIS server for data
Get WHOIS info for domains.
whoiser.domain(domain, options): Promise<Object<whoisServer>>
domain - Domain name, excluding any subdomain. Ex: 'google.com'
options - Object of options to use, all optional:
host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA
timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500
follow - How many WHOIS server to query. 1 = registry server (faster), 2 = registry + registrar (more domain details). Default: 2
raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to
__raw
const whoiser = require('whoiser');
(async () => {
// WHOIS info from Registry (Verisign) AND Registrar (MarkMonitor) whois servers
let domainInfo = await whoiser('google.com')
// OR with options for whois server and how many WHOIS servers to query
let domainInfo2 = await whoiser.domain('blog.google', {host: 'whois.nic.google', follow: 1})
console.log(domainInfo, domainInfo2)
})();
Returns a promise which resolves with an
Object of WHOIS servers checked:
{
"whois.verisign-grs.com": {
"Domain Name": "GOOGLE.COM",
"Registrar WHOIS Server": "whois.markmonitor.com",
...
},
"whois.markmonitor.com": {
"Domain Name": "google.com",
"Creation Date": "1997-09-15T00:00:00-0700",
"Expiry Date": "2020-09-13T21:00:00-0700",
"Registrar": "MarkMonitor, Inc.",
"Domain Status": [
"clientUpdateProhibited",
"clientTransferProhibited"
],
...
"Name Server": [
"ns1.google.com",
"ns2.google.com"
],
"text": [
"For more information on WHOIS status codes, please visit:",
...
]
}
}
Get WHOIS info for IPs
whoiser.ip(ip, options): Promise<Object>
ip - IP. Ex: '1.1.1.1'
options - Object of options to use, all optional:
host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA
timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500
raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to
__raw
const whoiser = require('whoiser');
(async () => {
// WHOIS info with auto-discovering for WHOIS server
let ipInfo = await whoiser('1.1.1.1')
// OR with options for whois server
let ipInfo2 = await whoiser.ip('8.8.8.8', {host: 'whois.arin.net'})
console.log(ipInfo, ipInfo2)
})();
Returns a promise which resolves with an
Array of WHOIS info lines:
{
range: '2606:4700:: - 2606:4700:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF:FFFF',
route: '2606:4700::/32',
NetName: 'CLOUDFLARENET',
NetHandle: 'NET6-2606-4700-1',
Parent: 'NET6-2600 (NET6-2600-1)',
NetType: 'Direct Allocation',
asn: 'AS13335',
Organization: 'Cloudflare, Inc. (CLOUD14)',
RegDate: '2011-11-01',
Updated: '2017-02-17',
Comment: 'All Cloudflare abuse reporting can be done via https://www.cloudflare.com/abuse',
}
Get WHOIS info for an AS number
whoiser.asn(asn, options): Promise<Object>
asn - ASN. Ex: 'AS15169' or
15169
options - Object of options to use, all optional:
host - WHOIS server to query. Default: WHOIS server from IANA
timeout - WHOIS server request timeout in ms. Default: 1500
raw - Return the raw WHOIS result in response. Added to
__raw
const whoiser = require('whoiser');
(async () => {
// WHOIS info for ASN15169
let whois = await whoiser.asn(15169)
console.log(whois)
})();
Returns a promise which resolves with an
Object of WHOIS info:
{
ASNumber: '15169',
ASName: 'GOOGLE',
ASHandle: 'AS15169',
RegDate: '2000-03-30',
Updated: '2012-02-24',
Ref: 'https://rdap.arin.net/registry/autnum/15169',
}
Aiming to have these features:
whoiser.query()
whoiser.tld()
whoiser.domain()
whoiser.ip()
whoiser.asn()
.ch - WHOIS server for .ch doesn't return WHOIS info, works only in browser https://www.nic.ch/whois/. This library can be used only to check .ch domain availability, example here https://runkit.com/andreiigna/5efdeaa8e4f2d8001a00312d
Please report any issues here on GitHub. Any contributions are welcome
Copyright (c) Andrei Igna, Layered