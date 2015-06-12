A wrapper for the excellent
whois module, that returns results in actual, structured, camelCased JavaScript!
Callbacks are no longer supported by this module - the module returns Promises and should be used with
await.
(async function(){
const whois = require('whois-json');
var results = await whois('google.com');
console.log(JSON.stringify(results, null, 2));
})()
Or to specify some options to the underlying
whois module, use:
(async function(){
const whois = require('whois-json');
var results = await whois('google.com', {follow: 3, verbose: true});
console.log(JSON.stringify(results, null, 2));
})()
Returns the following results. Note duplicate keys in whois results (like
nameServer) are combined into a single result, seperated by space:
{
"domainName": "google.com",
"registryDomainId": "2138514_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN",
"registrarWhoisServer": "whois.markmonitor.com",
"registrarUrl": "http://www.markmonitor.com",
"updatedDate": "2015-06-12T10:38:52-0700",
"creationDate": "1997-09-15T00:00:00-0700",
"registrarRegistrationExpirationDate": "2020-09-13T21:00:00-0700",
"registrar": "MarkMonitor, Inc.",
"registrarIanaId": "292",
"registrarAbuseContactEmail": "abusecomplaints@markmonitor.com",
"registrarAbuseContactPhone": "+1.2083895740",
"domainStatus": "clientUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited) clientTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited) clientDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited) serverUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverUpdateProhibited) serverTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverTransferProhibited) serverDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverDeleteProhibited)",
"registrantName": "Dns Admin",
"registrantOrganization": "Google Inc.",
"registrantStreet": "Please contact contact-admin@google.com, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway",
"registrantCity": "Mountain View",
"registrantStateProvince": "CA",
"registrantPostalCode": "94043",
"registrantCountry": "US",
"registrantPhone": "+1.6502530000",
"registrantFax": "+1.6506188571",
"registrantEmail": "dns-admin@google.com",
"adminName": "DNS Admin",
"adminOrganization": "Google Inc.",
"adminStreet": "1600 Amphitheatre Parkway",
"adminCity": "Mountain View",
"adminStateProvince": "CA",
"adminPostalCode": "94043",
"adminCountry": "US",
"adminPhone": "+1.6506234000",
"adminFax": "+1.6506188571",
"adminEmail": "dns-admin@google.com",
"techName": "DNS Admin",
"techOrganization": "Google Inc.",
"techStreet": "2400 E. Bayshore Pkwy",
"techCity": "Mountain View",
"techStateProvince": "CA",
"techPostalCode": "94043",
"techCountry": "US",
"techPhone": "+1.6503300100",
"techFax": "+1.6506181499",
"techEmail": "dns-admin@google.com",
"nameServer": "ns4.google.com ns2.google.com ns1.google.com ns3.google.com",
"dnssec": "unsigned",
"urlOfTheIcannWhoisDataProblemReportingSystem": "http://wdprs.internic.net/",
"lastUpdateOfWhoisDatabase": "2017-02-22T03:53:14-0800 <<<"
};
Issues are cool, but PRs are better.
If you add features, add tests. Don't break the tests.