wj

whois-json

by Mike MacCana
2.0.4 (see all)

Whois with results in actual, structured, camelCased JavaScript!

Documentation
6.4K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A wrapper for the excellent whois module, that returns results in actual, structured, camelCased JavaScript!

Build Status

Changes in version 2

Callbacks are no longer supported by this module - the module returns Promises and should be used with await.

Demo

(async function(){
    const whois = require('whois-json');

    var results = await whois('google.com');
    console.log(JSON.stringify(results, null, 2));
})()

Or to specify some options to the underlying whois module, use:

(async function(){
    const whois = require('whois-json');

    var results = await whois('google.com', {follow: 3, verbose: true});
    console.log(JSON.stringify(results, null, 2));
})()

Returns the following results. Note duplicate keys in whois results (like nameServer) are combined into a single result, seperated by space:

{
    "domainName": "google.com",
    "registryDomainId": "2138514_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN",
    "registrarWhoisServer": "whois.markmonitor.com",
    "registrarUrl": "http://www.markmonitor.com",
    "updatedDate": "2015-06-12T10:38:52-0700",
    "creationDate": "1997-09-15T00:00:00-0700",
    "registrarRegistrationExpirationDate": "2020-09-13T21:00:00-0700",
    "registrar": "MarkMonitor, Inc.",
    "registrarIanaId": "292",
    "registrarAbuseContactEmail": "abusecomplaints@markmonitor.com",
    "registrarAbuseContactPhone": "+1.2083895740",
    "domainStatus": "clientUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited) clientTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited) clientDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited) serverUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverUpdateProhibited) serverTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverTransferProhibited) serverDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverDeleteProhibited)",
    "registrantName": "Dns Admin",
    "registrantOrganization": "Google Inc.",
    "registrantStreet": "Please contact contact-admin@google.com, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway",
    "registrantCity": "Mountain View",
    "registrantStateProvince": "CA",
    "registrantPostalCode": "94043",
    "registrantCountry": "US",
    "registrantPhone": "+1.6502530000",
    "registrantFax": "+1.6506188571",
    "registrantEmail": "dns-admin@google.com",
    "adminName": "DNS Admin",
    "adminOrganization": "Google Inc.",
    "adminStreet": "1600 Amphitheatre Parkway",
    "adminCity": "Mountain View",
    "adminStateProvince": "CA",
    "adminPostalCode": "94043",
    "adminCountry": "US",
    "adminPhone": "+1.6506234000",
    "adminFax": "+1.6506188571",
    "adminEmail": "dns-admin@google.com",
    "techName": "DNS Admin",
    "techOrganization": "Google Inc.",
    "techStreet": "2400 E. Bayshore Pkwy",
    "techCity": "Mountain View",
    "techStateProvince": "CA",
    "techPostalCode": "94043",
    "techCountry": "US",
    "techPhone": "+1.6503300100",
    "techFax": "+1.6506181499",
    "techEmail": "dns-admin@google.com",
    "nameServer": "ns4.google.com ns2.google.com ns1.google.com ns3.google.com",
    "dnssec": "unsigned",
    "urlOfTheIcannWhoisDataProblemReportingSystem": "http://wdprs.internic.net/",
    "lastUpdateOfWhoisDatabase": "2017-02-22T03:53:14-0800 <<<"
};

Send pull requests

Issues are cool, but PRs are better.

If you add features, add tests. Don't break the tests.

