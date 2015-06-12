A wrapper for the excellent whois module, that returns results in actual, structured, camelCased JavaScript!

Changes in version 2

Callbacks are no longer supported by this module - the module returns Promises and should be used with await .

Demo

( async function ( ) { const whois = require ( 'whois-json' ); var results = await whois( 'google.com' ); console .log( JSON .stringify(results, null , 2 )); })()

Or to specify some options to the underlying whois module, use:

( async function ( ) { const whois = require ( 'whois-json' ); var results = await whois( 'google.com' , { follow : 3 , verbose : true }); console .log( JSON .stringify(results, null , 2 )); })()

Returns the following results. Note duplicate keys in whois results (like nameServer ) are combined into a single result, seperated by space:

{ "domainName" : "google.com" , "registryDomainId" : "2138514_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN" , "registrarWhoisServer" : "whois.markmonitor.com" , "registrarUrl" : "http://www.markmonitor.com" , "updatedDate" : "2015-06-12T10:38:52-0700" , "creationDate" : "1997-09-15T00:00:00-0700" , "registrarRegistrationExpirationDate" : "2020-09-13T21:00:00-0700" , "registrar" : "MarkMonitor, Inc." , "registrarIanaId" : "292" , "registrarAbuseContactEmail" : "abusecomplaints@markmonitor.com" , "registrarAbuseContactPhone" : "+1.2083895740" , "domainStatus" : "clientUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited) clientTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited) clientDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited) serverUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverUpdateProhibited) serverTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverTransferProhibited) serverDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#serverDeleteProhibited)" , "registrantName" : "Dns Admin" , "registrantOrganization" : "Google Inc." , "registrantStreet" : "Please contact contact-admin@google.com, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway" , "registrantCity" : "Mountain View" , "registrantStateProvince" : "CA" , "registrantPostalCode" : "94043" , "registrantCountry" : "US" , "registrantPhone" : "+1.6502530000" , "registrantFax" : "+1.6506188571" , "registrantEmail" : "dns-admin@google.com" , "adminName" : "DNS Admin" , "adminOrganization" : "Google Inc." , "adminStreet" : "1600 Amphitheatre Parkway" , "adminCity" : "Mountain View" , "adminStateProvince" : "CA" , "adminPostalCode" : "94043" , "adminCountry" : "US" , "adminPhone" : "+1.6506234000" , "adminFax" : "+1.6506188571" , "adminEmail" : "dns-admin@google.com" , "techName" : "DNS Admin" , "techOrganization" : "Google Inc." , "techStreet" : "2400 E. Bayshore Pkwy" , "techCity" : "Mountain View" , "techStateProvince" : "CA" , "techPostalCode" : "94043" , "techCountry" : "US" , "techPhone" : "+1.6503300100" , "techFax" : "+1.6506181499" , "techEmail" : "dns-admin@google.com" , "nameServer" : "ns4.google.com ns2.google.com ns1.google.com ns3.google.com" , "dnssec" : "unsigned" , "urlOfTheIcannWhoisDataProblemReportingSystem" : "http://wdprs.internic.net/" , "lastUpdateOfWhoisDatabase" : "2017-02-22T03:53:14-0800 <<<" };

Send pull requests

Issues are cool, but PRs are better.

If you add features, add tests. Don't break the tests.