whois

by FurqanSoftware
2.13.7 (see all)

A simple WHOIS client for NodeJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.7K

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node WHOIS

Build Status

Node WHOIS is a WHOIS client for Node.js.

Installation

Global

$ npm install -g whois

Usage

whois [options] address

Options:
  --version      Show version number                                   [boolean]
  -s, --server   whois server                                    [default: null]
  -f, --follow   number of times to follow redirects                [default: 0]
  -p, --proxy    SOCKS proxy                                     [default: null]
  -v, --verbose  show verbose results                 [boolean] [default: false]
  -b, --bind     bind to a local IP address                      [default: null]
  -h, --help     Show help                            [boolean] [default: false]

Local

$ npm install whois

Usage

var whois = require('whois')
whois.lookup('google.com', function(err, data) {
    console.log(data)
})

You may pass an object in between the address and the callback function to tweak the behavior of the lookup function:

{
    "server":  "",   // this can be a string ("host:port") or an object with host and port as its keys; leaving it empty makes lookup rely on servers.json
    "follow":  2,    // number of times to follow redirects
    "timeout": 0,    // socket timeout, excluding this doesn't override any default timeout value
    "verbose": false // setting this to true returns an array of responses from all servers
    "bind": null     // bind the socket to a local IP address
    "proxy": {       // (optional) SOCKS Proxy
        "host": "",
        "port": 0,
        "type": 5    // or 4
    }
}

Contributing

Contributions are welcome.

License

Node WHOIS is available under the BSD (2-Clause) License.

