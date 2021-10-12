Fanyi A 🇨🇳 and 🇺🇸 translate tool in your command line.

Install

$ npm install fanyi -g

Usage

$ fanyi word

For short:

$ fy word

Translation data is fetched from iciba.com and fanyi.youdao.com, and only support translation between Chinese and English.

In Mac/Linux bash, words will be pronounced by say command.

Translate one word.

$ fanyi love

love [ lʌv ] ~ fanyi.youdao.com - n. 恋爱；亲爱的；酷爱；喜爱的事物；爱情，爱意；疼爱；热爱；爱人，所爱之物 - v. 爱，热爱；爱戴；赞美，称赞；喜爱；喜好；喜欢；爱慕 - n. （英）洛夫（人名） 1. Love 爱,爱情,恋爱 2. Endless Love 无尽的爱,不了情,蓝色生死恋 3. puppy love 早恋,青春期恋爱,初恋 love [ lʌv ] [ lʌv ] ~ iciba.com - vt.&vi. 爱，热爱；爱戴；喜欢；赞美，称赞； - vt. 喜爱；喜好；喜欢；爱慕； - n. 爱情，爱意；疼爱；热爱；爱人，所爱之物； 1. They happily reflect the desire for a fusional love that inspired the legendary LOVE bracelet Cartier. 快乐地反映出为富有传奇色彩的卡地亚LOVE手镯所赋予的水乳交融之爱恋情愫。 2. Love is the radical of lovely, loveliness, and loving. Love是lovely,loveliness及loving的词根。 3. She rhymes "love" with "dove" . 她将 "love" 与 "dove" 两字押韵。 4. In sports, love means nil. 体育中，love的意思是零。 5. Ludde Omholt with his son, Love, in S?derma a bohemian and culturally rich district in Stockholm. LuddeOmholt和他的儿子Love在南城——斯德哥尔摩市的一个充满波西米亚风情的文化富饶区散步。

More words.

$ fanyi make love

Support Chinese, even sentence.

$ fanyi 和谐

$ fanyi 子非鱼焉知鱼之乐

Configuration

A configuration file can be put into ~/.config/fanyi/.fanyirc, in the user's home directory

Use subcommand fanyi config [options]

Example:

$ fanyi config --no-say $ fanyi config -S $ fanyi config --no-dictionaryapi $ fanyi config -D

A sample ~/.config/fanyi/.fanyirc file:

{ "iciba" : true , "youdao" : true , "dictionaryapi" : false , "say" : false , "color" : true }

Error: spawn festival ENOENT

Try this workaround from say.js in Linux.