$ npm install fanyi -g
$ fanyi word
For short:
$ fy word
Translation data is fetched from iciba.com and fanyi.youdao.com, and only support translation between Chinese and English.
In Mac/Linux bash, words will be pronounced by
say command.
Translate one word.
$ fanyi love
love [ lʌv ] ~ fanyi.youdao.com
- n. 恋爱；亲爱的；酷爱；喜爱的事物；爱情，爱意；疼爱；热爱；爱人，所爱之物
- v. 爱，热爱；爱戴；赞美，称赞；喜爱；喜好；喜欢；爱慕
- n. （英）洛夫（人名）
1. Love
爱,爱情,恋爱
2. Endless Love
无尽的爱,不了情,蓝色生死恋
3. puppy love
早恋,青春期恋爱,初恋
love [ lʌv ] [ lʌv ] ~ iciba.com
- vt.&vi. 爱，热爱；爱戴；喜欢；赞美，称赞；
- vt. 喜爱；喜好；喜欢；爱慕；
- n. 爱情，爱意；疼爱；热爱；爱人，所爱之物；
1. They happily reflect the desire for a fusional love that inspired the legendary LOVE bracelet Cartier.
快乐地反映出为富有传奇色彩的卡地亚LOVE手镯所赋予的水乳交融之爱恋情愫。
2. Love is the radical of lovely, loveliness, and loving.
Love是lovely,loveliness及loving的词根。
3. She rhymes"love"with"dove".
她将"love"与"dove"两字押韵。
4. In sports, love means nil.
体育中，love的意思是零。
5. Ludde Omholt with his son, Love, in S?derma a bohemian and culturally rich district in Stockholm.
LuddeOmholt和他的儿子Love在南城——斯德哥尔摩市的一个充满波西米亚风情的文化富饶区散步。
More words.
$ fanyi make love
Support Chinese, even sentence.
$ fanyi 和谐
$ fanyi 子非鱼焉知鱼之乐
A configuration file can be put into ~/.config/fanyi/.fanyirc, in the user's home directory
Use subcommand
fanyi config [options]
Example:
# Turn off the pronunciation
$ fanyi config --no-say
# or
$ fanyi config -S
# Disable the dictionaryapi
$ fanyi config --no-dictionaryapi
# or
$ fanyi config -D
A sample ~/.config/fanyi/.fanyirc file:
{
"iciba": true,
"youdao": true,
"dictionaryapi": false,
"say": false,
"color": true
}
Try this workaround from say.js in Linux.
sudo apt-get install festival festvox-kallpc16k