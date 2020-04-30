Community chat. Join us!

Table of content

New releases

whs is currently at v2 major version. We had plans for v3 yet but development isn't active. So v2 will probably remain the main stable version until further notice.

We try to publish minor update releases for bug fixes, we will review PRs.

NPM

$ npm install whs

For whs@2.2.x (Three.js r92) use @beta tag

$ npm install whs@beta

Basic setup

Download the minified library or link the one from CDN

< script src = "js/three.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/whs.min.js" > </ script >

The code below makes a WHS.App instance which handles all your modules and components for better work with WebGL . This one creates a scene, camera and renderer - we add the following modules to the App.

const app = new WHS.App([ new WHS.ElementModule(), new WHS.SceneModule(), new WHS.DefineModule( 'camera' , new WHS.PerspectiveCamera({ position : new THREE.Vector3( 0 , 0 , 50 ) })), new WHS.RenderingModule({ bgColor : 0x162129 }), new WHS.ResizeModule() ]); app.start();

Featured projects

Features

💎 Simple in usage

🚀 Speeds up 3D scene prototyping

🔌 Component based scene graph

💣 Simple integration of any high performance physics even with Worker (Multithreading)

even with (Multithreading) 💫 Automatization of rendering

🆕 ES2015+ based

🔷 Extension system (modules)

📦 Webpack friendly

✔️ Integrated Three.js rendering engine

💞 Work with whs.js and Three.js at the same time

External Modules

Name Status Description physics-module-ammonext Physics module based on Ammo.js

Donate

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue framework development🎉 and adding new features💡🎁.