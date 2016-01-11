Get ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for geographic coordinates in node.js or browser.

CAVEAT: currently doesn't work for points in territorial waters

Powered by rbush and modified Natural Earth 50m countries dataset.

If you are interested in more general solution, try which-polygon.

Usage

npm install which -country

and then:

var wc = require ( 'which-country' ); console .log(wc([ 37 , 55 ])); console .log(wc([ -100 , 40 ])); console .log(wc([ 40 , -40 ]));

#Demo

Demo whith leaflet and browserify

Development

Run tests:

npm test

Generate R-tree:

npm run generate

License

MIT