wc

which-country

by Vladimir Kurchatkin
1.0.0 (see all)

Get ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for geographic coordinates

3.7K

54

6yrs ago

0

2

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

which-country

Get ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for geographic coordinates in node.js or browser.

CAVEAT: currently doesn't work for points in territorial waters

Powered by rbush and modified Natural Earth 50m countries dataset.

If you are interested in more general solution, try which-polygon.

Usage

npm install which-country

and then:

var wc = require('which-country');

// pass [lng, lat]
console.log(wc([37, 55])); // RUS
console.log(wc([-100, 40])); // USA
console.log(wc([40, -40])); // null, somewhere in Atlantic Ocean

#Demo

Demo whith leaflet and browserify

Development

Run tests:

npm test

Generate R-tree:

npm run generate

License

MIT

