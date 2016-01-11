Get ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for geographic coordinates in node.js or browser.
CAVEAT: currently doesn't work for points in territorial waters
Powered by rbush and modified Natural Earth 50m countries dataset.
If you are interested in more general solution, try which-polygon.
npm install which-country
and then:
var wc = require('which-country');
// pass [lng, lat]
console.log(wc([37, 55])); // RUS
console.log(wc([-100, 40])); // USA
console.log(wc([40, -40])); // null, somewhere in Atlantic Ocean
#Demo
Demo whith leaflet and browserify
Run tests:
npm test
Generate R-tree:
npm run generate
MIT