This is an extremely complicated and almost completely useless browser sniffing library written in JavaScript. Useless because you shouldn't use browser sniffing. So stop right now and go read something about feature detecting instead. I'm serious. Go away. You'll thank me later.
If you are looking for the PHP version of WhichBrowser, please go to the WhichBrowser/Parser-PHP project.
If you are looking for the server written in PHP that provides a Javascript API for the browser, please go to the WhichBrowser/Server project.
But why almost completely useless and not completely useless?
Well, there is always an exception to the rule. There are valid reasons to do browser sniffing: to improve the user experience or to gather intelligence about which browsers are used on your website. The original author website is html5test.com and he wanted to know which score belongs to which browser. And to do that you need a browser sniffing library.
Why is it extremely complicated?
Because everybody lies. Seriously, there is not a single browser that is completely truthful. Almost all browsers say they are Netscape 5 and almost all WebKit browsers say they are based on Gecko. Even Internet Explorer 11 now no longer claims to be IE at all, but instead an unnamed browser that is like Gecko. And it gets worse. That is why it is complicated.
What kind of information does it give? You get a nice object which has information about the browser, rendering engine, os and device. It gives you names and versions and even device manufacturer and model. And WhichBrowser is pretty tenacious. It gives you info that others don't. For example:
JUC (Linux; U; 2.3.6; zh-cn; GT-I8150; 480*800) UCWEB8.7.4.225/145/800
UC Browser 8.7 on a Samsung Galaxy W running Android 2.3.6
Android is never mentioned
Mozilla/5.0 (Series40; Nokia501/10.0.2; Profile/MIDP-2.1 Configuration/CLDC-1.1) Gecko/20100401 S40OviBrowser/3.0.0.0.73
Nokia Xpress 3.0.0 on a Nokia Asha 501 running Nokia Asha Platform
Despite the useragent header claiming to be a Series40 device, we know it's actually running the Asha Platform and we also know that OviBrowser has been renamed to Nokia Xpress.
Opera/9.80 (X11; Linux zvav; U; zh) Presto/2.8.119 Version/11.10
Opera Mini on a Nokia 5230 running Series60 5.0
The useragent header looks like Opera 11.10 on Linux, but we know it's Opera Mini. We can even figure out the real operating system and device model from other headers.
WhichBrowser requires node 6 or higher.
WhichBrowser has no dependencies, is just plain ES6.
You can install WhichBrowser by NPM and Yarn
npm install which-browser
or
yarn add which-browser
Do not stick to a specific WhichBrowser version, otherwise you will miss all the sniffing engine updates
const WhichBrowser = require('which-browser');
const http = require('http');
const port = 3000;
const server = http.createServer((request, response) => {
const result = new WhichBrowser(request.headers)
response.end(result.toString())
});
server.listen(port, (err) => {
if (err) {
return console.log('Something is broken ¯\\_(ツ)_/¯', err)
}
console.log(`Server is listening on port ${port} ✌(-‿-)✌`)
})
The first step require WhichBrowser:
const WhichBrowser = require('which-browser');
The second step is to create a new instance of the
WhichBrowser class. This object will contain all the information the library could find about the browser. The object has a required parameter, either the headers send by the browser, or a useragent string. Using the request headers is preferable, because it will allow a better detection, but if you have just the useragent string, this will also work.
For example:
const result = new WhichBrowser(request.headers);
or:
const result = new WhichBrowser(request.headers['user-agent']));
The variable
result now contains an object which you can query for information. There are various ways to access the information.
First of all, you can call to
toString() function to get a human readable identification:
`You are using ${result.toString()}`;
// You are using Chrome 27 on OS X Mountain Lion 10.8
Another possiblity is to query the object:
result.isType('desktop');
// true
result.isType('mobile', 'tablet', 'media', 'gaming:portable');
// false
result.isBrowser('Maxthon', '<', '4.0.5');
// false
result.isOs('iOS', '>=', '8');
// false
result.isOs('OS X');
// true
result.isEngine('Blink');
// true
You can also access these properties directly:
result.browser.toString();
// Chrome 27
result.engine.toString();
// Blink
result.os.toString();
// OS X Mountain Lion 10.8
Or access parts of these properties directly:
result.browser.name;
// Chrome
`${result.browser.name} ${result.browser.version.toString()}`;
// Chrome 27
result.browser.version.value;
// 27.0.1453.110
result.engine.name;
// Blink
Finally you can also query versions directly:
result.browser.version.is('>', 26);
// true
result.os.version.is('<', '10.7.4');
// false
It is possible to set additional options by passing an object as the second parameter when creating the
WhichBrowser object.
In some cases you may want to disable the detection of bots. This allows the bot the deliberately fool WhichBrowser, so you can pick up the identity of useragent what the bot tries to mimic. This is especially handy when you want to use WhichBrowser to switch between different variants of your website and want to make sure crawlers see the right variant of the website. For example, a bot that mimics a mobile device will see the mobile variant of you site.
result = new WhichBrowser(request.headers, { detectBots: false });
WhichBrowser can cache results between requests. Using a cache is especially useful if you use WhichBrowser on every page of your website and a user visits multiple pages. During the first visit the headers will be parsed and the result will be cached. Upon further visits, the cached results will be used, which is much faster than having to parse the headers again and again.
In order to enable caching you need to specify in the options object which type of cache you want use.
For example, if you want to enable the cache you need to construct the
WhichBrowser object in this way:
const result = new WhichBrowser(request.header, {cache: WhichBrowser.SIMPLE_CACHE});
If a result is retrieved from the cache it has the
cached property set to
true
if (result.cached) {
// from cache
} else {
// just parsed for the first time
}
You can also specify after how many seconds a cached result should be discarded. The default value is 900 seconds or 15 minutes. If you think WhichBrowser uses too much memory for caching, you should lower this value. You can do this by setting the
cacheExpires property in the options object.
For example, if you want that your cached results lasts for 300 seconds or 5 minutes do:
const result = new WhichBrowser(request.header, {
cache: WhichBrowser.SIMPLE_CACHE,
cacheExpires: 300
}
);
A value for
cacheExpires less or equal to
0 disable the expiry for that result and it will last until you restart node or you parse the same set of headers with a
cacheExpires greater than
0.
Cache validity is checked at a rate of
cacheExpires / 5 so, with a
cacheExpires of
500, you can rest assured that your result has been reaped from the cache after
500 + 500 / 5 + 1 seconds.
If you want to speed up the process of validity check you can set the
cacheCheckInterval property in the options object. This property can't be smaller than
1.
const result = new WhichBrowser(request.header, {
cache: WhichBrowser.SIMPLE_CACHE,
cacheExpires: 300,
cacheCheckInterval: 1
}
);
In this way the cache lasts for
300 seconds but is checked every
1 second.
Be aware that changing
cacheExpiriesor
cacheCheckIntervalimpact the cache validity check rate for ALL records in the cache. For example setting
cacheExpiriesto
0will prevent ALL results to expire because it will disable the cache validity check (for the sake of truth it will be done every
57085years,
5months,
10days,
7hours,
35minutes and
48seconds).
After a new
WhichBrowser object is created, it contains a number of properties and functions. All of these properties are guaranteed to be present.
Properties:
browser
engine
os
device
Functions:
getType()
Returns the
type and
subtype property of the
device object. If a subtype is present it is concatenated to the type and seperated by a semicolor, for example:
mobile:smart or
gaming:portable. If the subtype is not applicable, it just return the type, for example:
desktop or
ereader.
isType(type [,type [,type [,type]]])
If a single argument is used, the function returns
true if the argument matches the
type propery of
device object. The argument can optionally also provide a subtype by concatenating it to the type and seperating it with a semicolon. It can use multiple arguments in which case the function returns
true if one of the arguments matches. If none of the arguments matches, it returns
false
isMobile()
Return
true if the browser is a mobile device, like a phone, tablet, ereader, camera, portable media player, watch or portable gaming console. Otherwise it returns
false.
isBrowser($name [, comparison, version])
Is used to query the
name and
version property of the
browser object. The funcion can contain a single argument to a simple comparison based on
name, or three arguments to compare both
name and
version. The first argument always contains the name of the browser. The second arguments is a string that can container either
<,
<=,
=,
=> or
>. The third is an integer, float or string that contains the version. You can use versions like
10,
10.7 or
'10.7.4'. For more information about how version comparisons are performed, please see the
is() function of the
Version object.
isEngine(name [, comparison, version])
Is used to query the
name and
version property of the
engine object. This function works in exactly the same way as
isBrowser.
isOs(name [, comparison, version])
Is used to query the
name and
version property of the
os object. This function works in exactly the same way as
isBrowser.
isDetected()
Is there actually some browser detected, for did we fail to detect anything?
toString()
Get a human readable representation of the detected browser, including operating system and device information.
An object of the
Browser class is used for the
browser property of the main
WhichBrowser object and contains a number of properties. If a property is not applicable in this situation it will be null or undefined.
Properties:
name
alias
version
stock
channel
mode
hidden
family
using
Functions:
isFamily(name)
Does the family of this browser have this name, or does the browser itself have this name.
isUsing(name)
Is the browser using a webview using with the provided name.
getName()
Get the name of the browser
getVersion()
Get the version of the browser
toString()
Get a human readable representation of the detected browser
An object of the
Engine class is used for the
engine property of the main
WhichBrowser object and contains a number of properties. If a property is not applicable in this situation it will be null or undefined.
Properties:
name
version
Functions:
getName()
Get the name of the rendering engine
getVersion()
Get the version of the rendering engine
toString()
Get a human readable representation of the detected rendering engine
An object of the
Os class is used for the
os property of the main
WhichBrowser object and contains a number of properties. If a property is not applicable in this situation it will be null or undefined.
Properties:
name
version
family
Functions:
isFamily(name)
Does the family of this operating system have this name, or does the operating system itself have this name.
getName()
Get the name of the operating system
getVersion()
Get the version of the operating system
toString()
Get a human readable representation of the detected operating system
An object of the
Device class is used for the
device property of the main
Parser object and contains a number of properties. If a property is not applicable in this situation it will be null or undefined.
Properties:
type
subtype
identified
manufacturer
model
The
type property can contain any value from the following list:
If the
type is "mobile", the
subtype property can contain any value from the following list:
If the
type is "gaming", the
subtype property can contain any value from the following list:
Functions:
getManufacturer()
Get the name of the manufacturer
getModel()
Get the name of the model
toString()
Get a human readable representation of the detected device
An object of the
Family class is used for the
family property of the
Browser and
Os object and contains a number of properties. If a property is not applicable in this situation it will be null or undefined.
Properties:
name
version
Functions:
getName()
Get the name of the family
getVersion()
Get the version of the family
toString()
Get a human readable representation of the family
An object of the
Using class is used for the
using property of the
Browser object and contains a number of properties. If a property is not applicable in this situation it will be null or undefined.
Properties:
name
version
Functions:
getName()
Get the name of the webview
getVersion()
Get the version of the webview
toString()
Get a human readable representation of the webview
An object of the
Version class is used for the
version property of the
Browser,
Engine and
Os object and contains a number of properties and functions. If a property is not applicable in this situation it will be null or undefined.
Properties:
value
alias
nickname
details
Functions:
is(version) or
is(comparison, version)
Using this function it is easy to compare a version to another version. If you specify only one argument, this function will return if the versions are the same. You can also specify two arguments, in that case the first argument contains the comparison operator, such as
<,
<=,
=,
=> or
>. The second argument is the version you want to compare it to. You can use versions like
10,
10.7 or
'10.7.4', but be aware that
10 is not the same as
10.0. For example if our OS version is
10.7.4:
result.os.version.is('10.7.4');
// true
result.os.version.is('10.7');
// true
result.os.version.is('10');
// true
result.os.version.is('10.0');
// false
result.os.version.is('>', '10');
// false
result.os.version.is('>', '10.7');
// false
result.os.version.is('>', '10.7.3');
// true