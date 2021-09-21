openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

which

by npm
2.0.2 (see all)

Like which(1) unix command. Find the first instance of an executable in the PATH.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53M

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

which

Like the unix which utility.

Finds the first instance of a specified executable in the PATH environment variable. Does not cache the results, so hash -r is not needed when the PATH changes.

USAGE

var which = require('which')

// async usage
which('node', function (er, resolvedPath) {
  // er is returned if no "node" is found on the PATH
  // if it is found, then the absolute path to the exec is returned
})

// or promise
which('node').then(resolvedPath => { ... }).catch(er => { ... not found ... })

// sync usage
// throws if not found
var resolved = which.sync('node')

// if nothrow option is used, returns null if not found
resolved = which.sync('node', {nothrow: true})

// Pass options to override the PATH and PATHEXT environment vars.
which('node', { path: someOtherPath }, function (er, resolved) {
  if (er)
    throw er
  console.log('found at %j', resolved)
})

CLI USAGE

Same as the BSD which(1) binary.

usage: which [-as] program ...

OPTIONS

You may pass an options object as the second argument.

  • path: Use instead of the PATH environment variable.
  • pathExt: Use instead of the PATHEXT environment variable.
  • all: Return all matches, instead of just the first one. Note that this means the function returns an array of strings instead of a single string.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial