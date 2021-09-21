which

Like the unix which utility.

Finds the first instance of a specified executable in the PATH environment variable. Does not cache the results, so hash -r is not needed when the PATH changes.

USAGE

var which = require ( 'which' ) which( 'node' , function ( er, resolvedPath ) { }) which( 'node' ).then( resolvedPath => { ... }).catch( er => { ... not found ... }) var resolved = which.sync( 'node' ) resolved = which.sync( 'node' , { nothrow : true }) which( 'node' , { path : someOtherPath }, function ( er, resolved ) { if (er) throw er console .log( 'found at %j' , resolved) })

CLI USAGE

Same as the BSD which(1) binary.

usage: which [-as] program ...

OPTIONS

You may pass an options object as the second argument.