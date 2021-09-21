Like the unix
which utility.
Finds the first instance of a specified executable in the PATH
environment variable. Does not cache the results, so
hash -r is not
needed when the PATH changes.
var which = require('which')
// async usage
which('node', function (er, resolvedPath) {
// er is returned if no "node" is found on the PATH
// if it is found, then the absolute path to the exec is returned
})
// or promise
which('node').then(resolvedPath => { ... }).catch(er => { ... not found ... })
// sync usage
// throws if not found
var resolved = which.sync('node')
// if nothrow option is used, returns null if not found
resolved = which.sync('node', {nothrow: true})
// Pass options to override the PATH and PATHEXT environment vars.
which('node', { path: someOtherPath }, function (er, resolved) {
if (er)
throw er
console.log('found at %j', resolved)
})
Same as the BSD
which(1) binary.
usage: which [-as] program ...
You may pass an options object as the second argument.
path: Use instead of the
PATH environment variable.
pathExt: Use instead of the
PATHEXT environment variable.
all: Return all matches, instead of just the first one. Note that
this means the function returns an array of strings instead of a
single string.