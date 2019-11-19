$(document).ready() for the 21st century

Returns a Promise for cleaner usage, provides a Promise chain helper function and can also be used as a pure function. The Promise will resolve instantly if the DOM is already ready.

Browser Compatibility

IE9+ (requires Promise polyfill)

Edge *

Firefox 29+

Safari 8+

Chrome 33+

Opera 23+

Install

npm install --save when-dom-ready

or for quick testing:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/when-dom-ready" > </ script >

Usage

import whenDomReady from 'when-dom-ready' ; whenDomReady().then( () => console .log( 'DOM is ready yo!' ));

You can still use callbacks if you want to:

whenDomReady( () => console .log( 'DOM is ready yo!' ));

Promise chain helper

There is also a little helper function, whenDomReady.resume() , that pauses the execution of a Promise chain and then resumes it with the last value once the DOM is ready.

This allows you to specify complex async control flow in simple readable code:

fetch( '/my-badass-api.json' ) .then(getSomeProcessingDoneWhileWaitingForDom) .then(whenDomReady.resume()) .then(injectDataIntoDom);

Pure usage

You can make the function pure by passing in a document object. This is really useful for tests and mocking environments.

For example this works in Node.js:

const Window = require ( 'window' ); const whenDomReady = require ( 'when-dom-ready' ); const { document } = new Window(); whenDomReady( document ).then( () => console .log( 'DOM is ready yo!' ));

Again, you can use the callback version as a pure function too:

whenDomReady( () => console .log( 'DOM is ready yo!' ), document );

And of course the helper:

.then(whenDomReady.resume( document ))

License

MIT © Luke Childs