$(document).ready() for the 21st century
Returns a Promise for cleaner usage, provides a Promise chain helper function and can also be used as a pure function. The Promise will resolve instantly if the DOM is already ready.
npm install --save when-dom-ready
or for quick testing:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/when-dom-ready"></script>
import whenDomReady from 'when-dom-ready';
whenDomReady().then(() => console.log('DOM is ready yo!'));
You can still use callbacks if you want to:
whenDomReady(() => console.log('DOM is ready yo!'));
There is also a little helper function,
whenDomReady.resume(), that pauses the execution of a Promise chain and then resumes it with the last value once the DOM is ready.
This allows you to specify complex async control flow in simple readable code:
fetch('/my-badass-api.json')
.then(getSomeProcessingDoneWhileWaitingForDom)
.then(whenDomReady.resume())
.then(injectDataIntoDom);
You can make the function pure by passing in a
document object. This is really useful for tests and mocking environments.
For example this works in Node.js:
const Window = require('window');
const whenDomReady = require('when-dom-ready');
const { document } = new Window();
whenDomReady(document).then(() => console.log('DOM is ready yo!'));
Again, you can use the callback version as a pure function too:
whenDomReady(() => console.log('DOM is ready yo!'), document);
And of course the helper:
//...
.then(whenDomReady.resume(document))
MIT © Luke Childs