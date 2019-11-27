Indicates when user makes swipe gesture on a trackpad or mouse wheel.
npm i -S wheel-indicator
or oldschool method:
<script src="wheel-indicator.js"></script>
var WheelIndicator = require('wheel-indicator'); // ← if you use build system
var indicator = new WheelIndicator({
elem: document.querySelector('.element'),
callback: function(e){
console.log(e.direction) // "up" or "down"
}
});
//The method call
indicator.getOption('preventMouse'); // true
|Field
|Type
|Default value
|Mutable (by
setOptions())
|Description
elem
Object (dom node)
document
|No
|DOM node to listen
wheel event on.
callback
Function
|-
|Yes
|The callback, which will be triggered on gesture. Gets for the first argument a native
wheel event object, extended by
direction property, taking value
'up' or
'down'.
preventMouse
Bool
true
|Yes
|Disables mouse wheel working. In other words applies
preventDefault() to
wheel event.
|Method
|Description
turnOff()
|Turns off callback triggering.
turnOn()
|Turns on callback trigerring.
setOptions(options)
|Sets the mutable options. The only argument must be
Object.
getOption('option')
|Returns option value. The only argument must be
String.
destroy()
|Removes event listener.