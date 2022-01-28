whatwg-url is a full implementation of the WHATWG URL Standard. It can be used standalone, but it also exposes a lot of the internal algorithms that are useful for integrating a URL parser into a project like jsdom.
whatwg-url is currently up to date with the URL spec up to commit a6c5f19.
For
file: URLs, whose origin is left unspecified, whatwg-url chooses to use a new opaque origin (which serializes to
"null").
whatwg-url does not yet implement any encoding handling beyond UTF-8. That is, the encoding override parameter does not exist in our API.
URL and
URLSearchParams classes
The main API is provided by the
URL and
URLSearchParams exports, which follows the spec's behavior in all ways (including e.g.
USVString conversion). Most consumers of this library will want to use these.
The following methods are exported for use by places like jsdom that need to implement things like
HTMLHyperlinkElementUtils. They mostly operate on or return an "internal URL" or "URL record" type.
parseURL(input, { baseURL })
basicURLParse(input, { baseURL, url, stateOverride })
serializeURL(urlRecord, excludeFragment)
serializeHost(hostFromURLRecord)
serializePath(urlRecord)
serializeInteger(number)
serializeURLOrigin(urlRecord)
setTheUsername(urlRecord, usernameString)
setThePassword(urlRecord, passwordString)
hasAnOpaquePath(urlRecord)
cannotHaveAUsernamePasswordPort(urlRecord)
percentDecodeBytes(uint8Array)
percentDecodeString(string)
The
stateOverride parameter is one of the following strings:
"scheme start"
"scheme"
"no scheme"
"special relative or authority"
"path or authority"
"relative"
"relative slash"
"special authority slashes"
"special authority ignore slashes"
"authority"
"host"
"hostname"
"port"
"file"
"file slash"
"file host"
"path start"
"path"
"opaque path"
"query"
"fragment"
The URL record type has the following API:
These properties should be treated with care, as in general changing them will cause the URL record to be in an inconsistent state until the appropriate invocation of
basicURLParse is used to fix it up. You can see examples of this in the URL Standard, where there are many step sequences like "4. Set context object’s url’s fragment to the empty string. 5. Basic URL parse input with context object’s url as url and fragment state as state override." In between those two steps, a URL record is in an unusable state.
The return value of "failure" in the spec is represented by
null. That is, functions like
parseURL and
basicURLParse can return either a URL record or
null.
whatwg-url/webidl2js-wrapper module
This module exports the
URL and
URLSearchParams interface wrappers API generated by webidl2js.
First, install Node.js. Then, fetch the dependencies of whatwg-url, by running from this directory:
npm install
To run tests:
npm test
To generate a coverage report:
npm run coverage
To build and run the live viewer:
npm run prepare
npm run build-live-viewer
Serve the contents of the
live-viewer directory using any web server.
The jsdom project (including whatwg-url) is a community-driven project maintained by a team of volunteers. You could support us by: