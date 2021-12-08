The
fetch() function is a Promise-based mechanism for programmatically making
web requests in the browser. This project is a polyfill that implements a subset
of the standard Fetch specification, enough to make
fetch a viable
replacement for most uses of XMLHttpRequest in traditional web applications.
If you believe you found a bug with how
fetch behaves in your browser,
please don't open an issue in this repository unless you are testing in
an old version of a browser that doesn't support
window.fetch natively.
Make sure you read this entire readme, especially the Caveats
section, as there's probably a known work-around for an issue you've found.
This project is a polyfill, and since all modern browsers now implement the
fetch function natively, no code from this project actually takes any
effect there. See Browser support for detailed
information.
If you have trouble making a request to another domain (a different subdomain or port number also constitutes another domain), please familiarize yourself with all the intricacies and limitations of CORS requests. Because CORS requires participation of the server by implementing specific HTTP response headers, it is often nontrivial to set up or debug. CORS is exclusively handled by the browser's internal mechanisms which this polyfill cannot influence.
This project doesn't work under Node.js environments. It's meant for web browsers only. You should ensure that your application doesn't try to package and run this on the server.
If you have an idea for a new feature of
fetch, submit your feature
requests to the specification's repository.
We only add features and APIs that are part of the Fetch specification.
npm install whatwg-fetch --save
As an alternative to using npm, you can obtain
fetch.umd.js from the
Releases section. The UMD distribution is compatible with AMD and CommonJS
module loaders, as well as loading directly into a page via
<script> tag.
You will also need a Promise polyfill for older browsers. We recommend taylorhakes/promise-polyfill for its small size and Promises/A+ compatibility.
For a more comprehensive API reference that this polyfill supports, refer to https://github.github.io/fetch/.
Importing will automatically polyfill
window.fetch and related APIs:
import 'whatwg-fetch'
window.fetch(...)
If for some reason you need to access the polyfill implementation, it is available via exports:
import {fetch as fetchPolyfill} from 'whatwg-fetch'
window.fetch(...) // use native browser version
fetchPolyfill(...) // use polyfill implementation
This approach can be used to, for example, use abort functionality in browsers that implement a native but outdated version of fetch that doesn't support aborting.
For use with webpack, add this package in the
entry configuration option
before your application entry point:
entry: ['whatwg-fetch', ...]
fetch('/users.html')
.then(function(response) {
return response.text()
}).then(function(body) {
document.body.innerHTML = body
})
fetch('/users.json')
.then(function(response) {
return response.json()
}).then(function(json) {
console.log('parsed json', json)
}).catch(function(ex) {
console.log('parsing failed', ex)
})
fetch('/users.json').then(function(response) {
console.log(response.headers.get('Content-Type'))
console.log(response.headers.get('Date'))
console.log(response.status)
console.log(response.statusText)
})
var form = document.querySelector('form')
fetch('/users', {
method: 'POST',
body: new FormData(form)
})
fetch('/users', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: 'Hubot',
login: 'hubot',
})
})
var input = document.querySelector('input[type="file"]')
var data = new FormData()
data.append('file', input.files[0])
data.append('user', 'hubot')
fetch('/avatars', {
method: 'POST',
body: data
})
The Promise returned from
fetch() won't reject on HTTP error status
even if the response is an HTTP 404 or 500. Instead, it will resolve normally,
and it will only reject on network failure or if anything prevented the
request from completing.
For maximum browser compatibility when it comes to sending & receiving
cookies, always supply the
credentials: 'same-origin' option instead of
relying on the default. See Sending cookies.
Not all Fetch standard options are supported in this polyfill. For instance,
redirect and
cache directives are ignored.
keepalive is not supported because it would involve making a synchronous XHR, which is something this project is not willing to do. See issue #700 for more information.
To have
fetch Promise reject on HTTP error statuses, i.e. on any non-2xx
status, define a custom response handler:
function checkStatus(response) {
if (response.status >= 200 && response.status < 300) {
return response
} else {
var error = new Error(response.statusText)
error.response = response
throw error
}
}
function parseJSON(response) {
return response.json()
}
fetch('/users')
.then(checkStatus)
.then(parseJSON)
.then(function(data) {
console.log('request succeeded with JSON response', data)
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log('request failed', error)
})
For CORS requests, use
credentials: 'include' to allow sending credentials
to other domains:
fetch('https://example.com:1234/users', {
credentials: 'include'
})
The default value for
credentials is "same-origin".
The default for
credentials wasn't always the same, though. The following
versions of browsers implemented an older version of the fetch specification
where the default was "omit":
If you target these browsers, it's advisable to always specify
credentials: 'same-origin' explicitly with all fetch requests instead of relying on the
default:
fetch('/users', {
credentials: 'same-origin'
})
Note: due to limitations of
XMLHttpRequest,
using
credentials: 'omit' is not respected for same domains in browsers where
this polyfill is active. Cookies will always be sent to same domains in older
browsers.
As with XMLHttpRequest, the
Set-Cookie response header returned from the
server is a forbidden header name and therefore can't be programmatically
read with
response.headers.get(). Instead, it's the browser's responsibility
to handle new cookies being set (if applicable to the current URL). Unless they
are HTTP-only, new cookies will be available through
document.cookie.
The Fetch specification defines these values for the
redirect
option: "follow"
(the default), "error", and "manual".
Due to limitations of XMLHttpRequest, only the "follow" mode is available in browsers where this polyfill is active.
Due to limitations of XMLHttpRequest, the
response.url value might not be
reliable after HTTP redirects on older browsers.
The solution is to configure the server to set the response HTTP header
X-Request-URL to the current URL after any redirect that might have happened.
It should be safe to set it unconditionally.
# Ruby on Rails controller example
response.headers['X-Request-URL'] = request.url
This server workaround is necessary if you need reliable
response.url in
Firefox < 32, Chrome < 37, Safari, or IE.
This polyfill supports the abortable fetch API. However, aborting a fetch requires use of two additional DOM APIs: AbortController and AbortSignal. Typically, browsers that do not support fetch will also not support AbortController or AbortSignal. Consequently, you will need to include an additional polyfill for these APIs to abort fetches:
import 'yet-another-abortcontroller-polyfill'
import {fetch} from 'whatwg-fetch'
// use native browser implementation if it supports aborting
const abortableFetch = ('signal' in new Request('')) ? window.fetch : fetch
const controller = new AbortController()
abortableFetch('/avatars', {
signal: controller.signal
}).catch(function(ex) {
if (ex.name === 'AbortError') {
console.log('request aborted')
}
})
// some time later...
controller.abort()
Note: modern browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari contain native
implementations of
window.fetch, therefore the code from this polyfill doesn't
have any effect on those browsers. If you believe you've encountered an error
with how
window.fetch is implemented in any of these browsers, you should file
an issue with that browser vendor instead of this project.